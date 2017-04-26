Quote of the day: Optimists vs. pessimists
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
A friend passed along this aphorism, which was new to me: “In the 30s, the pessimists went to New York and the optimists went to Auschwitz.”
That resonates with me particularly because recently, in a pessimistic mood, I wondered if the situation nowadays resembles the 1850s domestically but the 1930s internationally.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons