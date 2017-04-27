Trump’s 100-Day Theater

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., David Rothkopf, David Sanger, Keith Johnson, and Kori Schake further analyze Trump’s first 100 days in office. Whether it’s a lack of confirmations for key posts at the State and Defense Departments, or a muddy (but loud) foreign-policy strategy, how is the Trump administration faring during these tumultuous times — both on a domestic level and international level? It seems, so far, that most of the proclaimed policy shifts have either fallen flat, won’t pass in Congress, or have been ditched altogether. So is the administration flailing or is this all part of their grand strategy to “Make America Great Again”?

The panel then moves on to discuss the latest news headlines and foreign-policy concerns of the day. With the entire Senate class convening at the White House for a briefing on North Korea, it’s unclear what will be disclosed — or if the president really does have a plan for dealing with Pyongyang. And with Trump’s tax policy finally unveiled, what does it mean for domestic and international economic policy? The team discuss these issues and more on the latest episode of The E.R.

David Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and author of Confront and Conceal: Obama’s Secret Wars and Surprising Use of American Power. Follow him on Twitter at: @SangerNYT.

Kori Schake is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, where she focuses on military history, and a former foreign-policy advisor to Sen. John McCain. Follow her on Twitter at: @KoriSchake.

Keith Johnson is FP’s deputy managing editor for news. Follow him on Twitter at: @KFJ_FP.

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor of the FP Group. Follow him on Twitter at: @djrothkopf.

