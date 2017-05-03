May 4, 1970: 4 dead in Ohio
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
At 12:24 p.m., “members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of Kent State University demonstrators.” They fired 67 bullets at the protestors.
Odd little known fact: Chrissie Hynde, future star of the Pretenders, and the bassist/singer for Devo, were both in the crowd at Kent State that day.
Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons