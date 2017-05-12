Pentagon Email Addresses Being Used in Cyber Spoofing Campaign

Unidentified cyber criminals are sending fake emails that are made to appear as if they are coming from the Defense Security Service, a wing of the Pentagon that provides security support for the military, defense agencies, and contractors, Foreign Policy has learned.

“DSS email addresses are being used in a spoofing campaign,” wrote DSS in a blast email, obtained by FP, recommending that private companies “alert their cybersecurity staff” and block incoming messages from DSS addresses.

It’s unclear who the targets of the campaign are, and what the goal of the attack is—though DSS typically works with “cleared industry” to protect classified information. The Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence leads DSS.

DSS also led the “Hack the Pentagon” program, partnering with private company HackerOne to allow cybersecurity researchers to discover flaws in the Pentagon’s system in order to patch them, the military’s first “bug bounty.”

The attack comes one day after President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited cybersecurity executive order, tasking the federal government and the military with shoring up critical infrastructure from digital vulnerabilities.

DSS did not immediately provide a comment.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/Getty Images