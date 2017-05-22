Flynn Refusal to Testify Could Set Stage for Political Battle in Senate

Invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will reportedly refuse a Senate Intelligence Committee subpoena for documents related to its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016.

The move by Flynn’s legal team, which was first reported by the Associated Press, sets the stage for a possible clash between Senate investigators and Flynn. Congress has broad powers to enforce a subpoena, and could hold Flynn in contempt for refusing to provide requested documents, opening him up to potential jail time.

As laid out in an exhaustive and prescient Congressional Research Service report on the power of Congress to enforce its subpoenas, the legislative body has a variety of tools available to compel the production of testimony and documents.

Most importantly, the Senate Intelligence Committee could vote to hold Flynn in contempt under criminal law, which would then likely require a vote by the full Senate to recommend that Flynn be prosecuted. His case would then be forwarded to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia for prosecution.

A lawyer for Flynn declined to comment. Spokespersons for the Senate Intelligence Committee did not answer questions about whether it would move to hold Flynn in contempt. The committee first requested the documents in April, and issued the subpoena earlier this month after Flynn declined to cooperate.

By refusing to comply with the Senate subpoena, Flynn has effectively made the question of his prosecution for contempt a political issue. The Senate Intelligence Committee would first have to vote to hold Flynn in contempt, and then the GOP-controlled Senate would vote on whether to refer Flynn’s case to a prosecutor.

How such an issue would play out in the Senate remains an open question.

Flynn is currently facing a bevy of legal headaches. FBI investigators are examining ties between Flynn and foreign governments, including his failure to register as an agent of a foreign power while serving as a senior adviser to Trump. That federal investigation has reportedly gained momentum in recent weeks, with subpoenas targeting Flynn’s business associates.

Last week, former FBI Director Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the sprawling federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether any Trump associates conspired with that effort.

The decision not to comply with the Senate subpoena may represent a ploy by Flynn’s legal team to force the committee to consider an offer of immunity in exchange for testimony. In March, Flynn’s legal team told congressional and FBI investigators that he would be willing to testify in exchange for immunity from prosecution, an offer that was promptly rejected.

The production of documents typically receives fewer Fifth Amendment protections than oral testimony, and Congress has in the past held executive branch officials in contempt for invoking their right not to provide self-incriminating testimony. In 2014, Congress voted to hold IRS official Lois Lerner in contempt after she pleaded the fifth in testimony before a Hill committee investigating whether the agency had unfairly targeted conservative groups.

Congressional Republicans’ attempt to force Lerner’s testimony eventually fell apart. House GOP leaders argued that Lerner had lost her right to invoke the fifth when she delivered an opening statement before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in which she said she had done nothing wrong.

The following year, prosecutors concluded that she had not waived her rights, and no charges were filed against Lerner.

