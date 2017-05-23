Duterte Declares Martial Law, Postpones Putin Meeting

Rodrigo Duterte, president of the Philippines, has declared martial law in his country’s South for 60 days.

Amid clashes in Marawi City between government troops and Maute militants, who are extremist allies of the Islamic State, Duterte imposed martial law on the entire Mindanao island.

Duterte, best known for his war on drugs that has seen thousands killed, was in Moscow when he made the announcement. He was supposed to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev, but those meetings were pushed back so he could immediately return to Manila, Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said. (Russian officials were apparently understanding, according to Cayetano.)

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Maute group had killed two soldiers and one police officer. He also said the attack was sparked when Philippine troops raided the hideout of a terrorist suspect in Marawi City. Maute gunmen apparently occupied city hall and burned down houses. More troops are being called into the city, he said.

It was not immediately clear why martial law was declared over the entire island, as opposed to just in Marawi City.

Photo credit: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP/Getty Images