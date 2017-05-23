Franke: Here’s a list of 20 foreign national security women to follow on Twitter

By Ulrike Franke

This is a list of 20 recommended non-American (European and Canadian, really) women on Twitter who write about, think about, or work in international security or foreign policy. Given my background, the list may be slightly German and drone/tech-leaning. Although I’ve done my best to include women who mainly tweet in English, if you follow all of them, you may find an occasional German, French, Dutch, or Italian tweet in your timeline. But following these 20 women will certainly allow you to get a glimpse into the thinking about security that goes on outside the U.S. bubble. Enjoy.

1. Constanze Stelzenmueller — @ConStelz

2. Deborah Haynes — @haynesdeborah

3. Zoe Stanley-Lockman — @zoemsl

4. Jana Puglierin — @jana_puglierin

5. Sylvie Goulard — @GoulardSylvie

6. Heather Williams — @heatherwilly

7. Daniela Schwarzer — @D_Schwarzer

8. Nathalie Tocci — @NathalieTocci ‏

9. Marta Dassù — @martadassu

10. Caroline de Gruiter — @CarolineGruyter

11. Theresa Fallon — @TheresaAFallon

12. Sylvie Kauffmann — @SylvieKauffmann

13. Stephanie Carvin — @StephanieCarvin

14. Sylke Tempel — @SylkeTempel ‏

15. Almut Möller — @almutmoeller

16. Sophia Besch — @SophiaBesch

17. Shata Shetty — @ShataShetty

18. Mary Wareham — @marywareham

19. power21stcentury — @MoehringJohanna

and

20. Ulrike Franke — @rikefranke

😉

Ulrike Franke is a researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations and is finishing a Ph.D thesis in international relations at the University of Oxford. @rikefranke

