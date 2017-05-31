Reports: Trump To Pull Out of Paris Climate Agreement

Massive Blast Kills 80 in Kabul’s Diplomatic Quarter

SitRep: Suicide Blast Rocks Kabul, Trump Mulls Surge; Arms …

Cuba Rollback Could Cost Trump On Jobs Front

Pentagon Shoots Down Mockup Of ICBM, But Concerns Linger

And Now, a Brief Explanation as to Why Russia and Ukraine …

Asia Pivots to Germany

Europe Questions America, Vietnam Comes Stateside, Noriega …

SitRep: Mattis Lays Out Familiar Plan; Trump’s Generals Vs…

Passport Is On Holiday (But We'll Still Compare Cat Photos …

President of Philippines: God Told Me to Stop Calling People…

These 1-Star Yelp Reviews of Embassies Make Us Question the …

Chechnya Sends Cops to Weddings to Make Sure Brides Don’t …

How a Meeting with the Dalai Lama Lost This Holocaust …

Thai Mourners Are Leaving Hundreds of Thousands of Pounds of…

Gambia: The ICC Should Be Called the International Caucasian…

Human Rights Expert to U.N. Chief: It's Not Too Late to Say …

Hacked: Putin Aide’s Emails Detail Alleged Plot to …

Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Blocked G-7 Migration Proposal

To Assuage Russia, Obama Administration Backed Off Syria …

Trump Team Planning Possible Retaliation for Classified Leak…

NATO Frantically Tries to Trump-Proof President’s First …

Rex Tillerson Spurns Africa In Botched Meeting with African …

The End of Foreign Aid As We Know It

U.S. Officer in Persian Gulf Snafu Allowed To Stay In Navy, …

Trump Mulls Squeezing Iran With Tougher Sanctions

Gambia’s Ousted Dictator Is Living the Good Life in …

Mexico City's Last Living River

It’s Time for the United States to Lean In to Climate …

The Things They Carried: The Inuit Whale Hunter

Forget Purple Mountains’ Majesty

From the Party of Lincoln to the Party of the Body Slam

Jared Kushner's Growing Stench of Treason

Trump’s Article 5 Omission Was an Attack Against All of …

Trump Is Playing the International Strategy Game Like a …

The U.S. Is Helping Allies Hide Civilian Casualties in Iraq …

How to Destroy the Heart of a Chinese City

The Convenient Disappearance of Climate Change Denial in …

The Location of America's Nuclear Submarines Isn’t Really …

In the South China Sea, the U.S. is Struggling to Halt …

Was Trump’s Trip to Europe a Total Disaster?

Don’t Call It Brexit Radio

A Secessionist Abroad

In Praise of a Transatlantic Divorce

1940: Middle-class pilots saved England, and what that meant…

Donald Trump’s Malarial Fever Trip

The Watson Files

Boeing’s Iran Deal Puts Trump in Tough Spot

Mugabe and Entourage Live it Up in Cancún While Zimbabwe …

Dozens of Coptic Christians Gunned Down in Egypt Attack

SitRep: Trump Stomps Feet in Brussels; U.S. Avoids …

Here’s How Trump Can Win America’s Longest War

SitRep: Manchester Toll Grows; U.S. Raids al Qaeda in Yemen…

What’s the Point of Donald Trump’s Afghan Surge?

Washington Scrambles to Shore Up Faltering Afghan War Effort

Indian-Born U.S. Congresswoman Asks Modi to Rein in ‘Cow …

In the Kingdom of Dying Ponies

SitRep: Trump’s Afghan Surge; Flynn In More Trouble; Syria…

Democracy Lab Says Goodbye

The Kremlin’s Economic Grip on Europe

Kiev Versus Kiev

How to Rebuild Eastern Ukraine

How a Fictional President Is Helping Ukrainians Rethink …

How Egypt’s Copts Fell Out of Love with President Sisi

Can Mexico Cope With Trump?

A Genocide in the Making

The Long View on Burma

Too Little, Too Late

Libya’s Hollow Victory Over the Islamic State

Facebooking Ourselves to Death

Emmanuel Macron Is About to Face Five Years of Crazy …

The United States Is Losing Asia to China

The Maximum Financial-Pressure Strategy for North Korea

China’s First Civilian Airliner — And Industry Ambitions…

‘Turkey Is Open for Business,’ Says Turkey After Flawed …

Don't Abdicate America’s Leadership Role at the IMF

IMF Forecasts Increased World Economic Growth Despite Rising…

India Stands in the Way of China's Free Trade Ambitions

Why Is Putin’s ‘Private Slush Fund’ Courting Jared …

Trump Hits China on Trade Ahead of Xi Meeting

Nice Doing Business With You, Moscow

The Apprentice, But for Real: How Some Companies Close the …

Market Body Slams OPEC

Trump Wants to Sell Half the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve For …

Why Trump’s Iran Sanctions Waiver Should Worry the Mullahs

Desperate Saudis, Russians Agree to Extend Oil Production …

Saudi Arabia Now Controls the Largest Oil Refinery in North …

The New Jersey Chemical Spill That Could Pollute U.S.-…

Forget Sanctions: Exxon Would Like Access to Russian Oil …

Leaked Records Show Shell’s Complicity in Massive Oil …

Is the Paris Climate Agreement Dead?

Take A Wild Ride on The Oil Price Roller Coaster

Oil Companies Cool on Arctic Drilling. Trump Wants It Anyway.

What Exactly Is Going on Between Russia and Belarus?

Washington's Ministry of Preemption

How the White House Lost Its Brains

Trump Team Planning Possible Retaliation for Classified Leak…

Intel Community Will Not Conduct Damage Assessment of Trump…

Republicans Need to Abandon the Trump Ship ASAP

Trump Keeps Acting Like He Has Something to Hide

The Knives Are Out for Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster

Cheap Chinese Aluminum Is a National Security Threat

The Trump Transition and the Next 1357 Days

NSA Halts Controversial Spy Program

After 100 Days, the Trump White House Still Lacks a Sound …

Unmasking the Unmaskers

Colombia's Tenuous Peace Needs U.S. Support

The Maximum Financial-Pressure Strategy for North Korea

South Korea Is More Worried About Donald Trump Than Kim Jong…

The Irony of Trump’s Trip to Masada and the Hard Road to …

Has President Trump Learned to Love the United Nations?

Trump’s Environmental Policies Are a Disaster for U.S. …

China Is Playing Peacemaker in Myanmar, but with an Ulterior…

Can Good Television Beat the Islamic State?

Trump’s Damning Global Retreat on Human Rights

Donald Trump’s Presidency Is an Assault on Women

Dear Senators: Push Back Against Iran, but Not at the …

For Tillerson, Showing Up at NATO Isn't Enough

China's New Megacity: The Anti-Beijing

Is Beijing Getting Scared of Homeschooled Confucian …

America's Green Card-for-Cash Program Is Making a Mess in …

A New 'Cure' for China's Millions of Web Addicts: Hack Their…

Unpacking China's Curious 'Ivanka Fever'

When Xi Meets the Trumps

It's Not Communism Holding China's Youth Back. It's Their …

When Marx Meets Islam

Did Tillerson's Beijing Visit Box Him in, or Start a Reboot?

Heads, Beijing Wins. Tails, Hong Kong Loses.

How China's History Shapes, and Warps, its Policies Today

What Just Happened in Beijing?

Thoughts from Jane Goodall on How to Save the Planet

Yeah, the Weather Has Been Weird

How the White House Lost Its Brains

Chinese Citizens Want the Government to Rank Them

Security Firms Tie WannaCry Ransomware to North Korea

Trump Team Planning Possible Retaliation for Classified Leak…

The Middle East Just Got its First Particle Accelerator

Final Selection Process for Border Wall Kicks Off

Who Is Really to Blame for the WannaCry Ransomware?

Aperture

Mexico City’s Last Living River

As urbanization spreads, pollution threatens a precious natural resource at the outer edge of the metropolis.

Photographs by Luc Forsyth

The most populous city in North America has only one living river not confined to underground pipes: the fragile Río Magdalena.

The forest ecosystem that nurtures it is the same one that supports the majority of Mexico City’s water sources, including the vital Cutzamala reservoir system. Though the Magdalena feeds into the water grid, it turns from clear to sludgy shortly after it makes contact with the periphery of the city. The river becomes a “disgusting sewer,” says photographer Luc Forsyth, as soon as it hits the urban sprawl. “I have never seen so dramatic a shift in a river within a few hundred meters.” Urbanites living along its banks could easily go their whole lives unaware that the Magdalena remains pristine just a few miles upstream. Farmers and shepherds whose rural countryside the Magdalena passes through have compelling incentives to protect the river.

Much is at stake. “People make the mistake of thinking the source of their water is the aquifer,” Forsyth says. But “the source of their drinking water is the forest—the ecosystem that feeds the Río Magdalena.”

A discarded birdcage is exposed in the summer, when the Río Magdalena is at its lowest level, leaving Mexico City with virtually no fresh flowing river water. The capital was once home to many rivers, but governments unwilling to invest in their maintenance drained and encased them in underground pipes.

A car tire is half-submerged in a pool of raw sewage. Quickly upon entering the city, Río Magdalena becomes too polluted to support much wildlife, and far too repellent to invite recreation.

The crumbling remains of an electricity generating station along the Río Magdalena. At one point, four such facilities existed, supplying power to private factories that have since shut down.

Cows graze in a field around the unsullied stretch of river outside the city center. Even during the dry season, the Río Magdalena supports life in the hills surrounding Mexico City, says Fermín Vazquez, a tourist guide who works in the area. If the river were to dry up completely, very little could survive the hot summers.

A tree’s eroded roots are choked with plastic that has washed along the banks of the Río Magdalena. Mexico’s urban poor buy the vast majority of their drinking water in bottled form, and never drink the river water that flows through the city. Living close to the poverty line, many have urgent concerns other than keeping the river clean.

Jacinto Valenca, 54, is a shepherd who has lived near the Rio Magdalena his entire life. The health of the river is essential to the well being of his flock, but he says heavy urban usage of the river has decreased its flow.

Mexico City residents travel to the outskirts of the metropolis to relax along the banks of the Río Magdalena. The region is one of the few places in Greater Mexico City to enjoy clean river water and an unspoiled landscape.

Horses drink from the Río Magdalena and graze on the grass that grows on its banks. Around its unpolluted segment, the last living river in Mexico City supports micro-climates that are relatively unknown for the metropolis.

A small stream marks the beginning of the Río Magdalena. The fragile waterway is under constant threat from the urban expansion that brings pollution with it. Stricter monitoring of illegal dumping around urban sections of the Río Magdalena could reverse the worst of the spreading damage.

A version of this article originally appeared in the May/June 2017 issue of  FP magazine. Subscribe to FP Premium for 20 percent off now!

Luc Forsyth is an environmental photojournalist and videographer based in Mexico City. He specializes in the social and humanitarian impacts of environmental issues.

