Voice

Did General Schwarzkopf put soldiers’ lives at risk for the sake of his own reputation?

  • By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
That’s the allegation sort of levied against General Norman Schwarzkopf in retired Army Col. Gregory Fontenot’s new book, The 1st Infantry Division and the U.S. Army Transformed: Road to Victory in Desert Storm, 1970-1991.

Fontenot writes, “Perhaps he truly believed that his reputation and his conviction about his subordinates made it acceptable to put lives at risk.”

Thoughts?

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons 