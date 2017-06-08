How to Convince People — and the U.S. President — to Care About Climate Change?

In this episode of The Backstory, Foreign Policy’s Rebecca Frankel and Keith Johnson sit down with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe and Steven Amstrup, chief scientist of Polar Bears International, to discuss FP’s Climate Change issue’s cover story, Yeah, the Weather Has Been Weird, by Hayhoe.

According to Hayhoe and Amstrup, President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris accord has inspired a time of action — and the complacency around climate change in the United States has, for the moment, been replaced by a defiant surge of momentum. From Trump to Texas, from Paris to polar bears, these two scientists believe there’s still time to change the way we think about and respond to climate change.

Katharine Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist and director of the Climate Science Center at Texas Tech University, where she is also a professor. Follow her on Twitter: @KHayhoe.

Steven Amstrup is chief scientist of Polar Bears International. Follow his organization on Twitter: @PolarBears.

Keith Johnson is FP’s managing editor for news. Follow him on Twitter: @KFJ_FP.

Rebecca Frankel is FP’s executive editor for print. Follow her on Twitter: @becksfrankel.