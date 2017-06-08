Tom’s new book a bestseller this Sunday
- By Thomas E. RicksThomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.
-
That’s right — Churchill and Orwell: The Fight for Freedom will be no. 10 on the New York Times’ hardcover nonfiction bestseller list this Sunday.
Here are some of my favorite reviews:
The Christian Science Monitor:
“Ricks’s gift for storytelling makes this book virtually impossible at times to set down”
“a feast of a book, laden with observations and insights that enable us to see these familiar figures, and through them our own time, in a fresh and illuminating light”
“eminently readable, frankly inspirational and exceptionally timely”
Photo credit: Amazon.com