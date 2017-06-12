Comey, Sessions, and the Barrage of the Russia Investigation

Will Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s testimony in front of the Senate Intel Committee on Tuesday offer new grist for the Russia investigation mill? On this week’s first episode of The E.R., Sharon Weinberger, Jenna McLaughlin, Michael Weiss, and Amie Ferris-Rotman predict what will come of the ongoing investigation into Russian collusion, and what we can expect in the days and months ahead. Even though a true “crime” has not yet been uncovered, the panel agrees, there is plenty of smoke that is potentially telling — and the more Trump and his allies try to cover it up, the more it looks like they have something to hide.

Joining from Moscow, Ferris-Rotman offers insight into how the Russians are reacting to these hearings and investigations. Why was Comey’s hearing basically ignored and not covered on state-sponsored news outlets? And what really is Putin’s endgame with all of this?

Michael Weiss is a CNN investigative reporter for international affairs. He is also the co-author of New York Times best-seller ISIS: Inside the Army of Terror. Follow him on Twitter: @michaeldweiss.

Amie Ferris-Rotman is FP’s Moscow-based correspondent. She has reported across the former Soviet Union for some years, previously for the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Follow her on Twitter: @Amie_FR.

Jenna McLaughlin is an intelligence reporter for FP. Follow her on Twitter: @JennaMC_Laugh.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter: @weinbergersa.

