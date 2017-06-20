Tom on ‘Morning Edition’

I like the interview that Steve Inskeep did with me about my new book on Churchill and Orwell.

Highlight: “Increasingly, Americans seem to believe that you can have your own facts, you can ignore the evidence. This is not just a hit on the right; this is a hit on the left as well. And related to that, I see less support for a fundamental view of free speech as key to our society. … when I see people on the left saying it’s OK to punch Nazis on the streets, I really disagree with that. … It worries me. Free speech for the marginalized, the abused and even for the repugnant is essential.” To me, that’s a first principle.

Photo credit: Amazon.com