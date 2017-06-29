The Showdown in the Gulf Gets Nasty

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., FP’s executive editor for the web Ben Pauker is joined by the Council on Foreign Relations’ Steven Cook, the Washington Institute’s Simon Henderson, and FP columnist Beth Dickinson. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (joined by a handful of partners, including Egypt) announced a blockade of Qatar in early June with little warning, catching the international community off guard.

It seemed a sudden and dramatic escalation of regional tensions. And the move has drastic implications for the United States, which has strong military and commercial ties in Qatar. The Saudis and their allies say Qatar has provided financial and material support for the Muslim Brotherhood, Iran, and other proponents of regional instability. But is it as simple as that? Should we have seen it coming? The panel discusses the historical context of the conflict and debates what it means for the future of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Steven A. Cook is the Eni Enrico Mattei senior fellow for Middle East and Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. He is the author of the new book, “False Dawn: Protest, Democracy, and Violence in the New Middle East.” Follow him on Twitter: @stevenacook.

Simon Henderson is the Baker fellow and director of the Gulf and Energy Policy Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Follow him on Twitter: @shendersongulf.

Beth Dickinson is a FP columnist and Deca journalist based between the Arabian Peninsula and the Andes region. Follow her on Twitter: @dickinsonbeth.

Ben Pauker is FP’s executive editor for the web. Follow him on Twitter: @benpauker.

