Why does Trump admire one of the worst generals ever in American history?

Best Defense is on summer hiatus. During this restful spell we offer re-runs from the past 12 months. This item originally ran on Oct. 3, 2016.

For all the reasons you’d expect.

So re-upping this:

That was the discussion I was having yesterday with several friends. Here is my ranking of their nominees:

1. Douglas MacArthur

2. Benedict Arnold

3. Ned Almond

4. Tommy R. Franks

5. William Westmoreland

6. George McClellan

7. Ambrose Burnside

8. Horatio Gates