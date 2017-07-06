The Russia Investigation Takes Another Twist

On this week’s second episode of The E.R., FP’s executive editor for the web Ben Pauker is joined by Lawfare’s Ben Wittes and Susan Hennessey to talk the latest reporting on the Russia scandal. The panel discusses the legal definition of collusion and what a select committee could add to the alphabet soup of this investigation.

Today, the editors of Foreign Policy announced that FP and Lawfare are teaming up in a new partnership, providing an inside look into the most critical national security and legal issues facing the United States. The content partnership will deliver exclusive, in-depth analysis and commentary each week to FP readers and subscribers — and produce a major live event later this year. You can read more about the partnership here.

Ben Wittes is a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and is the editor-in-chief of the Lawfare blog. Follow him on Twitter: @benjaminwittes.

Susan Hennessey is a fellow in national security in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. She is also managing editor of the Lawfare blog. Follow her on Twitter at: @Susan_Hennessey.

Ben Pauker is FP’s executive editor for the web. Follow him on Twitter: @benpauker.

Tune in, now twice a week, to FP’s The E.R.