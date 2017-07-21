White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Resigns, Citing Disagreement Over Hire

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday after President Donald Trump offered the position of White House communications director to Trump fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci, according to the New York Times.

Spicer was also serving as the communication director in addition to his duties as press secretary.

Spicer’s tenuous status and his anticipated fall from grace has long been a topic of speculation in Washington. Trump often contradicted Spicer in his tweets and public comments, and White House aides leaked word of the president’s dissatisfaction with Spicer’s performance. Rumors swirled from early in Spicer’s tenure that Trump was unhappy with Spicer, especially after comedian Melissa McCarthy’s devastating caricature of him on Saturday Night Live as a petty, angry spokesman delivering fabricated facts.

Trump reportedly did not like the idea of a female comedian portraying Spicer, and that it made one of his staff look “weak.”

In June, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders replaced Spicer in daily White House press briefings, fueling speculation that his firing was imminent.

Surely one of Spicer’s most memorable lines as press secretary came on May 31. When asked what “covfefe” meant — the apparent typo that Trump tweeted out late one evening that soon became an immensely popular meme — Spicer did not acknowledge any mistake on the part of the president, instead replying, “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant.”

