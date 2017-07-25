Early Morning Trump Tweets Target Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is the latest victim of President Trump’s twitter. On Monday, he expressed his anger about Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, calling him “beleaguered” for not looking into Hillary Clinton’s crimes and Russia relations.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Two tweets at 6:03am and 6:12am on Tuesday urged the Attorney General to investigate Ukraine’s efforts to sabotage Trump’s campaign and accused him of taking a “very WEAK” position on Hillary Clinton.

Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign – "quietly working to boost Clinton." So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Trump claimed in an interview with the New York Times on Wednesday that he would never have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions if he had known that Sessions was going to bow out of the Russia investigation. “If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’” Trump said in the interview. “It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”

Additionally, Trump blamed Sessions for saying he had no communication with Russians during the Senate confirmation hearings. It later came out that Sessions met at least twice with Russian Ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak.

“I know that he is frustrated and certainly disappointed in the attorney general for recusing himself,” sad Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday morning. “That frustration certainly hasn’t gone away, and I don’t think it will.”

Photo credit: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images