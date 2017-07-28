Watch: Here’s What Senior U.S. Officials Say About Russian Election Interference
Top intelligence and administration officials answer questions about the 2016 presidential election.
- By Alexander PotcovaruAlexander J. Potcovaru is a national security intern at the Brookings Institution. A senior in the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, he studies international politics with an international security concentration. He is particularly interested in the interaction of law, security, and religion. , Benjamin WittesBenjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare.
We made a little video.
No commentary. No opinions. No nothing — except recent senior intelligence and administration officials answering questions about what they believe about the Russian election interference.
The officials all spoke at last week’s Aspen Security Forum. The full videos of their remarks are available here. The other snippets are taken from, well, elsewhere.
As the Romans might say, res ipsa loquitur.
Photo credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images