How the Trump Administration Broke the State Department

SitRep: EXCLUSIVE: New Details of Seismic Changes at State …

Paul McLeary |

North Korea’s New ICBM Launch Is Latest Challenge for Trump

Paul McLeary |

On the Heels of Fresh Senate Sanctions, Russia Retaliates …

Emily Tamkin |

SitRep: Iran Hawk Ousted from NSC; Huge Defense Bill Pushed …

Paul McLeary |

Nic Cage in Face Off With Human Rights Groups Over Kazakh …

Michael Bergin |

Pentagon Investigating if U.S. Troops Knew of Torture at …

Paul McLeary |

Survey Says: Hungarians Aren’t Feeling Great About Their …

Emily Tamkin |

SitRep: Pentagon, White House Silent After Trump Trans …

Paul McLeary |

White House Imposes New Sanctions to Punish Venezuela’s …

Kavitha Surana |

Passport Is On Holiday (But We'll Still Compare Cat Photos …

FP Staff |

President of Philippines: God Told Me to Stop Calling People…

Siobhán O'Grady |

These 1-Star Yelp Reviews of Embassies Make Us Question the …

FP Staff |

Chechnya Sends Cops to Weddings to Make Sure Brides Don’t …

Siobhán O'Grady |

How a Meeting with the Dalai Lama Lost This Holocaust …

Siobhán O'Grady |

Thai Mourners Are Leaving Hundreds of Thousands of Pounds of…

Siobhán O'Grady |

Gambia: The ICC Should Be Called the International Caucasian…

Siobhán O'Grady |

Human Rights Expert to U.N. Chief: It's Not Too Late to Say …

Colum Lynch |

Hacked: Putin Aide’s Emails Detail Alleged Plot to …

Reid Standish |

Tillerson Wants Fewer U.S. Diplomats, Fewer Meetings at U.N…

Colum Lynch |

State Department Withdraws From Top Recruitment Program -- …

Robbie Gramer |

Trump Assigns White House Team to Target Iran Nuclear Deal, …

Jana Winter |

State Department Suspends Yet Another Fellowship Program

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

House Bill Would Decimate World Bank Funding

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

Mosul, Before and After, in Satellite Images

Jesse Chase-Lubitz |

Private Email of Top U.S. Russia Intelligence Official Hacked

Jenna McLaughlin |

The Trump Administration Doesn't Want a Winner for Its Wall …

Ian Volner |

Secret Details of Trump-Putin Syria Cease-fire Focus on …

Colum Lynch |

The Week Donald Trump Lost the South China Sea

Bill Hayton |

Watch: Here's What Senior U.S. Officials Say About Russian …

Alexander Potcovaru |

Bad Code Is Already a Problem. Soon, Companies Will Be …

Paul Rosenzweig |

Here's How Trump's Ban on Transgender Service Members Can …

Peter Feaver |

The War Over Who Controls U.S. Foreign Policy Has Begun

Elizabeth Rosenberg |

Are American Jews Giving Up on Israel?

Debra Kamin |

Trump Made the Right Call on Religious Freedom

Will Inboden |

Top 10 Signs of Creeping Authoritarianism, Revisited

Stephen M. Walt |

The Islamic State's Shock-and-Bore Terrorism

Simon Cottee |

The Week Donald Trump Lost the South China Sea

Bill Hayton |

North Korea’s New ICBM Launch Is Latest Challenge for Trump

Paul McLeary |

America Needs a New ‘Dreadnought Strategy’

Stephen Rodriguez |

SitRep: Iran Hawk Ousted from NSC; Huge Defense Bill Pushed …

Paul McLeary |

Beijing Deals Another Blow to Hong Kong's Autonomy

Suzanne Sataline |

Trump's China Policy Must Look Beyond North Korea

Jamie Fly |

SitRep: Trump Tweets Classified CIA Program; Top WH …

Paul McLeary |

India and China Still at Standoff, Kushner Speaks to …

Emily Tamkin |

USS Fitzgerald Investigation Puts Navy at Fault for Deadly …

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

The Islamic State's Shock-and-Bore Terrorism

Simon Cottee |

Trump Promises ‘Big’ U.K. Trade Deal. Here Are the …

David Francis |

Ahead of EU Meeting, Turkey Begins Trial of 17 Journalists

Emily Tamkin |

Why Did Russia Send Sergei Gorkov to Meet With Jared Kushner?

Amie Ferris-Rotman |

Chickens Overshadow Trade Talks Between the U.S. and U.K.

David Francis |

German Philosophy Has Finally Gone Viral. Will That Be Its …

Stuart Jeffries |

Verdirbt Richard David Precht die Deutsche Philosophie?

Stuart Jeffries |

For the Love of Welsh Rarebit

Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan |

Poland Sets Stage for EU Standoff

Noah Buyon |

SitRep: EXCLUSIVE: New Details of Seismic Changes at State …

Paul McLeary |

Are American Jews Giving Up on Israel?

Debra Kamin |

SitRep: Iran Hawk Ousted from NSC; Huge Defense Bill Pushed …

Paul McLeary |

Pentagon Investigating if U.S. Troops Knew of Torture at …

Paul McLeary |

SitRep: Pentagon, White House Silent After Trump Trans …

Paul McLeary |

From the Rise of the Caliphate to the Fall of Mosul, One …

Campbell MacDiarmid |

Lebanese PM: We Took in Refugees, Now Keep the Aid Flowing

Emily Tamkin |

The Iranian Cyberthreat Is Real

Trey Herr |

SitRep: Congress Tells Trump They’re Watching Russia; …

Paul McLeary |

India and China Still at Standoff, Kushner Speaks to …

Emily Tamkin |

The Harsh Reality of Being African in India

Pamposh Raina |

The Things They Carried: The Afghan Field Medic

FP Staff |

Pentagon Stops $300 Million Payment to Pakistan, Citing …

Paul McLeary |

The Afghan Vice President Was Just Denied Entry to …

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

Situation Report: Trump Agrees to Keep Iran Deal; Tillerson …

Paul McLeary |

Nepal's Oligarchy Isn't Earthquake-Proof

Molly O’Toole |

As America Retreats, the World Moves Forward on Trade

David Francis |

Our generals failed in Afghanistan

Thomas E. Ricks |

Watch: Here's What Senior U.S. Officials Say About Russian …

Alexander Potcovaru |

Bad Code Is Already a Problem. Soon, Companies Will Be …

Paul Rosenzweig |

Jeff Sessions Shouldn’t Resign. He Should Force Trump to …

Carrie Cordero |

Rational Security on the E.R.: The "Beleaguered" Edition

Benjamin Wittes |

7 Observations About Jared Kushner’s Statement

Susan Hennessey |

How Will Trump's Attack Dogs Affect Mueller's Russia …

Jane Chong |

Trump Attacks Federal Law Enforcement With a Blunt Force …

Benjamin Wittes |

Rational Security on the E.R.: The "Wray of Sunshine" Edition

Benjamin Wittes |

The Seven Circles of Donald Trump’s Russia Inferno

Benjamin Wittes |

Bad Code Is Already a Problem. Soon, Companies Will Be …

Paul Rosenzweig |

How Badly Is China's Great Firewall Hurting the Country's …

Christopher Balding |

If Trump Is Serious About Curbing Iran, He'll Kill Boeing's …

John Hannah |

China’s Seen Globally As Gaining Ground on United States

David Francis |

As America Retreats, the World Moves Forward on Trade

David Francis |

Japanese Retail Giant to Stop Selling Ivory

David Francis |

China Opens Its Bond Market To International Investors

David Francis |

Islamic State Revenues Down 80 Percent from 2015

David Francis |

The Knives Are Out for South Korea’s Robber Barons

Geoffrey Cain |

The Lights Are on at the Committee on Foreign Investment in …

David Francis |

Two Japanese Banks Bail on London Ahead of Brexit

David Francis |

The Trump Tower Peace Theory

Phillip Y. Lipscy |

Russia Looks to U.N. to Help It Profit From Syria Conquests

Colum Lynch |

The Palace Intrigue at the Heart of the Qatar Crisis

Simon Henderson |

64 Years Later, CIA Finally Releases Details of Iranian Coup

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

Kazakhstan Spent $5 Billion on a Death Star and It Doesn't …

James Palmer |

Can Saudi Arabia’s Young Prince Wean the Welfare State?

Elizabeth Dickinson |

Market Body Slams OPEC

Robbie Gramer |

Trump Wants to Sell Half the U.S. Strategic Oil Reserve For …

Robbie Gramer |

Why Trump’s Iran Sanctions Waiver Should Worry the Mullahs

John Hannah |

Desperate Saudis, Russians Agree to Extend Oil Production …

Robbie Gramer |

Saudi Arabia Now Controls the Largest Oil Refinery in North …

Robbie Gramer |

The New Jersey Chemical Spill That Could Pollute U.S.-…

Robbie Gramer |

Forget Sanctions: Exxon Would Like Access to Russian Oil …

Robbie Gramer |

McMaster Fires Iran Hawk From NSC

Kate Brannen |

There Is No Trump Doctrine, and There Will Never Be One

Rebecca Friedman Lissner |

Trump’s Budget Would Leave U.S. Ports Open to Nuclear …

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

The Trump Tower Peace Theory

Phillip Y. Lipscy |

The Hardest Part of Trump’s National Security Strategy to …

Peter Feaver |

Spy Chief, a Frequent Guest at the White House, is MIA at …

Jenna McLaughlin |

Artificial Intelligence Will Put Spies Out of Work, Too

Jenna McLaughlin |

How SpaceX Launched a Chinese Experiment Into Space, Despite…

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian |

Washington's Ministry of Preemption

James Bamford |

How the White House Lost Its Brains

Jenna McLaughlin |

Trump Team Planning Possible Retaliation for Classified Leak…

Jenna McLaughlin |

Intel Community Will Not Conduct Damage Assessment of Trump…

Jenna McLaughlin |

America Needs a New ‘Dreadnought Strategy’

Stephen Rodriguez |

The Iran Nuclear Deal Has Been a Blessing for Israel

Carmi Gillon |

Can There Be Peace With Honor in Afghanistan?

Lawrence Freedman |

The Trump Tower Peace Theory

Phillip Y. Lipscy |

Screw Brad Pitt and the ‘War Machine’ He Rode in On

Whitney Kassel |

Trump’s Asia Policy Is More Confused Than Ever

Colin Willett |

Colombia's Tenuous Peace Needs U.S. Support

Daniel Kurtz-Phelan |

The Maximum Financial-Pressure Strategy for North Korea

Elizabeth Rosenberg |

South Korea Is More Worried About Donald Trump Than Kim Jong…

Suki Kim |

The Irony of Trump’s Trip to Masada and the Hard Road to …

Dov Zakheim |

Has President Trump Learned to Love the United Nations?

Sheba Crocker |

Trump’s Environmental Policies Are a Disaster for U.S. …

Daniel B. Baer |

Beijing Deals Another Blow to Hong Kong's Autonomy

Suzanne Sataline |

China's New Megacity: The Anti-Beijing

Ma Tianjie |

Is Beijing Getting Scared of Homeschooled Confucian …

Sam Crane |

America's Green Card-for-Cash Program Is Making a Mess in …

Rong Xiaoqing |

A New 'Cure' for China's Millions of Web Addicts: Hack Their…

Ricardo Lewis |

Unpacking China's Curious 'Ivanka Fever'

Rebecca E. Karl |

When Xi Meets the Trumps

Stephen S. Roach |

It's Not Communism Holding China's Youth Back. It's Their …

Lu-Hai Liang |

When Marx Meets Islam

Ma Tianjie |

Did Tillerson's Beijing Visit Box Him in, or Start a Reboot?

Scott Kennedy |

Heads, Beijing Wins. Tails, Hong Kong Loses.

Suzanne Sataline |

How China's History Shapes, and Warps, its Policies Today

Howard W. French |

Bad Code Is Already a Problem. Soon, Companies Will Be …

Paul Rosenzweig |

America Needs a New ‘Dreadnought Strategy’

Stephen Rodriguez |

Trump’s Bigly Plan to Be Better at ‘the Cyber’

Sharon Weinberger |

Feds Shut Down World’s Largest Online Drug Marketplace

Elias Groll |

Situation Report: How Iran Won Iraq War; Secret Service Vs. …

Paul McLeary |

Spyware Sold to Mexican Government Was Used to Target …

Kavitha Surana |

Google Hit With EU Record $2.7 Billion Fine

David Francis |

Science Won’t Save Vaccines From Lawsuits Anymore

Laurie Garrett |

The Kremlin's Newest Hybrid Warfare Asset: Gangsters

Mark Galeotti |
The World This Week in Photos

The World This Week in Photos

FP Staff |
The World This Week in Photos

The World This Week in Photos

FP Staff |
The World This Week in Photos

The World This Week in Photos

FP Staff |
The World This Week in Photos

The World This Week in Photos

FP Staff |
The World This Week in Photos

The World This Week in Photos

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |
Somalia’s Land is Dying. The People Will Be Next.

Somalia's Land is Dying. The People Will Be Next.

Nichole Sobecki |
The World in Photos This Week

The World in Photos This Week

FP Staff |

Infographic: How Does the U.S. Stack Up to World in …

Robbie Gramer |

Infographic: How Does U.S. Health Care Stack Up to the …

Robbie Gramer |

Watch: The Global Flow of Asylum-Seekers In One Interactive …

Robbie Gramer |

Infographic: Here's How the Global GDP Is Divvied Up

Robbie Gramer |

Here’s What Russia’s Military Build-Up in the Arctic …

Robbie Gramer |

Mapping the Spread of the ISIS Plague

Dan De Luce |

Mapped: What Each EU Country Impacted by New Quota Plan …

Siobhán O'Grady |

Workers of the World, Divided!

Benjamin Soloway |

Europe's Migrant Crisis By the Numbers

Elaine Ayo |

Can Trump End the War in Syria?

Colin Kahl |

Watch: All the World’s Global Trade in One Interactive Map

Robbie Gramer |

Belgium and the Netherlands Redraw Borders in a Peaceful …

Robbie Gramer |

Turkey’s New Maps Are Reclaiming the Ottoman Empire

Nick Danforth |

Mapped: Brexit's Aftermath

C.K. Hickey |

Mapped: The Islamic State Is Losing Its Territory -- and Fast

Henry Johnson |

Mapping the Spread of the ISIS Plague

Dan De Luce |

Mapped: The Threat of the Zika Virus

Megan Alpert |

Mapped: Corruption Across the World

Henry Johnson |

David Bosco

Max Boot

Rosa Brooks

Thanassis Cambanis

Elizabeth Dickinson

Laurie Garrett

Kim Ghattas

Julia Ioffe

Leela Jacinto

Whitney Kassel

Jeffrey Lewis

Aaron David Miller

Suzanne Nossel

Thomas E. Ricks

David Rothkopf

Kori Schake

Emile Simpson

James Stavridis

Bruce Stokes

James Traub

Stephen M. Walt

Lauren Wolfe

Michela Wrong

Micah Zenko

Marines on top: Defense Secretary James Mattis must be feeling good about this lineup

Marines on top: Defense Secretary James Mattis must be …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly discusses C.S. Forester’s ‘The General’

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly discusses C.S. …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Not so fast, Professor Zelikow!: That transgender policy change is in fact up to both the president and the Congress

Not so fast, Professor Zelikow!: That transgender policy …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Donald Trump Is Already a Lame Duck

Donald Trump Is Already a Lame Duck

Max Boot |
The law says transgender policy is for Congress to decide, not the president

The law says transgender policy is for Congress to decide, …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Remembering how we won the last war and why it is a good thing to do so

Remembering how we won the last war and why it is a good …

Thomas E. Ricks |
Top 10 Signs of Creeping Authoritarianism, Revisited

Top 10 Signs of Creeping Authoritarianism, Revisited

Stephen M. Walt |
Our untapped resource: Junior enlisted

Our untapped resource: Junior enlisted

Thomas E. Ricks |
10 Ways to Tell if Your President Is a Dictator

10 Ways to Tell if Your President Is a Dictator

Stephen M. Walt |

Marines on top: Defense Secretary James Mattis must be …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly discusses C.S. …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Not so fast, Professor Zelikow!: That transgender policy …

Thomas E. Ricks |

The law says transgender policy is for Congress to decide, …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Remembering how we won the last war and why it is a good …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Our untapped resource: Junior enlisted

Thomas E. Ricks |

Book excerpt — national security advisor at war: McMaster …

Thomas E. Ricks |

Last man standing: McMaster for NSA?

Thomas E. Ricks |

“Dunkirk”: A curious war film

Thomas E. Ricks |

The War Over Who Controls U.S. Foreign Policy Has Begun

Elizabeth Rosenberg |

What’s Happening in Poland Is Sebastian Gorka’s Dream

Robert Berschinski |

Trump's First 6 Months Were Terrible, But He Got 3 Things …

Derek Chollet |

Trump’s Incoherent Iran Policy Could End the Nuke Deal on …

Ilan Goldenberg |

How to Reason With a Nuclear Rogue

Jon Wolfsthal |

The Problem Isn't Just Who Trump Has Offended — It's Who …

Daniel Benaim |

Putin Played Trump Like a Fiddle at G20

Michael Carpenter |

Trump Has Reshaped Presidential Rhetoric Into an …

Carlyn Reichel |

Trump Should Urge Europe to Resist Putin’s Pipeline …

Jim Townsend |

Here's How Trump's Ban on Transgender Service Members Can …

Peter Feaver |

Trump Made the Right Call on Religious Freedom

Will Inboden |

Trump's China Policy Must Look Beyond North Korea

Jamie Fly |

Russia Will Overshadow Trump's Presidency Unless He Takes …

Michael Singh |

Trump Should Fix Foreign Aid, But Not at the Expense of U.S…

Daniel Runde |

This is Not a Eulogy for John McCain

Kori Schake |

John McCain Is a National Treasure

Dov Zakheim |

If Trump Is Serious About Curbing Iran, He'll Kill Boeing's …

John Hannah |

Trump Is Wrong to Retreat From the Global Fight Against AIDS

Mark P. Lagon |
Feature

How the Trump Administration Broke the State Department

Morale has hit rock bottom at Foggy Bottom, as American foreign service officers languish and Rex Tillerson builds a mini-empire.

By Robbie Gramer, Dan De Luce, and Colum Lynch
Illustration by Chris Danger for Foreign Policy

July 31, 2017

The office furniture started appearing weeks ago.

Employees at the State Department couldn’t help but notice the stacks of cubicles lined up in the corridor of the seventh floor.

For diplomats at the department, it was the latest sign of the “empire” being built by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s top aides. The cubicles are needed to accommodate dozens of outsiders being hired to work in a dramatically expanded front office that is supposed to advise Tillerson on policy.

Foreign service officers see this expansion as a “parallel department” that could effectively shut off the secretary and his advisors from the career employees in the rest of the building. The new hires, several State officials told Foreign Policy, will be working for the policy planning staff, a small office set up in 1947 to provide strategic advice to the secretary that typically has about 20-25 people on its payroll. One senior State Department official and one recently retired diplomat told FP that Tillerson has plans to double or perhaps triple its size, even as he proposes a sweeping reorganization and drastic cuts to the State Department workforce.

Veterans of the U.S. diplomatic corps say the expanding front office is part of an unprecedented assault on the State Department: A hostile White House is slashing its budget, the rank and file are cut off from a detached leader, and morale has plunged to historic lows. They say President Donald Trump and his administration dismiss, undermine, or don’t bother to understand the work they perform and that the legacy of decades of American diplomacy is at risk.

By failing to fill numerous senior positions across the State Department, promulgating often incoherent policies, and systematically shutting out career foreign service officers from decision-making, the Trump administration is undercutting U.S. diplomacy and jeopardizing America’s leadership role in the world, according to more than three dozen current and former diplomats interviewed by FP.

Tillerson “broke the damn process.”

“I used to wake up every morning with a vision about how to do the work to make the world a better place,” said one State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “It’s pretty demoralizing if you are committed to making progress. I now spend most of my days thinking about the morass. There is no vision.”

Foggy Bottom initially had high hopes for Tillerson, the former ExxonMobil CEO Trump tapped to become his diplomat-in-chief. But those hopes have evaporated as diplomats grow increasingly exasperated by his isolation and aloofness, all while the White House and Pentagon steamroll the State Department’s role in foreign-policy making.

Current and former senior foreign service officers say the Trump administration is hollowing out and marginalizing the State Department, with a dismissive attitude to diplomacy and the civil servants who execute it. They say the diplomatic corps is facing an unprecedented crisis. When Tillerson has tried to defend his ailing department, he has gotten stonewalled and outmaneuvered by the White House.

“If you break the way the State Department actually functions, then you’re going to have chaos,” said one official who recently quit, speaking on condition of anonymity. “People aren’t going to make decisions — you haven’t empowered anyone to make decisions. People don’t trust anyone, so then it all has to run through you.”

Tillerson, the official said, “broke the damn process.”

Tillerson speaks with the media after greeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Palm Beach International Airport on April 6 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

Even before Trump was inaugurated, State Department employees worried that diplomacy would be given short shrift in the new administration. Trump’s transition team appeared disorganized and lacked a clear plan, civil servants who worked with them said. While Trump’s “America First” rhetoric unnerved many diplomats, they welcomed Tillerson and viewed his corporate experience as an asset.

Just weeks into the administration, however, came a series of blows for Foggy Bottom. In February, the administration sacked several senior career diplomats without naming their successors. That sent a chilling effect throughout the department’s senior ranks: They could be next.

Not too long after, the White House rolled out a proposed budget that called for drastic cuts of up to 31 percent to State Department funding and even included language to suggest folding the U.S. Agency for International Development into State. Although lawmakers from both parties quickly pushed back and indicated that the budget request was dead on arrival, the spending plan sent a clear message from the White House about how it prioritized the State Department — it didn’t.

“There’s no one protecting the institution of the State Department,” vented one foreign service officer. “They don’t give a shit about what’s happening to us.”

In early spring, as the Trump administration readied to gut the State Department of funding, Tillerson recruited a small private consulting company, Insigniam, which markets itself as a “breakthrough management consulting firm,” to conduct a department-wide employee survey.

“THEY JUST DIDN’T UNDERSTAND THE FUNDAMENTAL REASONS OF WHY THE STATE DEPARTMENT EXISTS.… IT’S JUST SO AMATEURISH.”

The survey, derided by many officials, asked employees questions and prompts like, “To optimally support the future mission of the Department, what one or two things should your work unit totally stop doing or providing?” and “Help us build a word cloud.” Many questions presupposed offices needed to be cut. More than half of the 75,000-person workforce didn’t bother to fill out the survey.

“People opened it up and were like, ‘Um, holy shit, what is this?’” one mid-level State official told FP. The survey questions showed that “they just didn’t understand the fundamental reasons of why the State Department exists.… It’s just so amateurish.”

Tillerson assured employees — and Congress — that there were “no preconceived notions on the outcome” of the survey, which was meant to help modernize and streamline the sprawling bureaucracy in Foggy Bottom. Yet even State Department employees who acknowledge the necessity of trimming down the unwieldy bureaucracy still worry that Tillerson’s “redesign” is a Trojan horse for the administration’s efforts to sideline the State Department.

While the administration drafted up plans to slash State and foreign aid funding and to let go of top career professionals, Insigniam spent two days crafting a new mission statement for the department.

For career diplomats, the consulting exercise was a bad joke, a microcosm of how the Trump administration is attempting to force-feed corporate jargon with no clear understanding of its mission or the foundations of American diplomacy.

Tillerson’s team disputes that portrayal. “The listening report showed that Department employees view their work as a calling, a duty and an obligation to represent what is best about America to the world,” Tillerson’s communications advisor, R.C. Hammond, told FP in an email. “Department employees experience their work with great pride, with honor and as a calling on behalf of our country. They also clearly expressed a desire to see the Department be more effective.”

Yet State Department employees point to the swelling power of the policy planning staff as a prime example of how they’re being shut out of decision-making.

“The policy planning staff has become the backroom staff for the secretary. This shuts out bureaus — it shuts out new and interesting ideas. It leaves no forward thinking or fresh ideas,” said Max Bergmann, who spent six years at the State Department, including time on the policy planning staff, before leaving in January at the end of the Barack Obama administration.

The plans to bolster the policy planning staff reflect Tillerson’s reliance on a close coterie of advisors, closing himself off from the rest of the department. Top among them are his enigmatic chief of staff, Margaret Peterlin, and his director of policy planning, Brian Hook, a mainstream Republican who worked in the State Department and the White House during the George W. Bush administration.

“The seventh floor has walled itself off with Brian Hook, Margaret Peterlin, and some others,” a senior foreign service officer told FP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Some people get through the wall, but it’s few and far between.”

More than one official referred to them as the “praetorian guard.”

Apart from Hook, none of Tillerson’s top confidants has ever served in the department.

“This praetorian guard isn’t experienced. It seems like a conscious effort to start getting rid of people who have experience and expertise,” the senior foreign service officer said. “They’re not interested in it.”

As the department builds word clouds and expands the policy planning staff, the Trump administration has shown little urgency in filling an array of senior State positions, including crucial ambassadorships in the Middle East and regional assistant secretaries who oversee Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. When Colin Powell served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush, he referred to his assistant secretaries as “battalion commanders.” But only one assistant secretary has been nominated so far, A. Wess Mitchell for European and Eurasian affairs.

He has yet to be confirmed and start the job.

Career officials are stretched thin covering the positions as acting assistant secretaries in the interim but confide to colleagues that they don’t have the clout of political appointees — from inside the department or outside of it. The lack of senior leaders has grinded the gears in decision-making and further damaged morale, career diplomats said.

One example officials pointed to was Tillerson’s front office sitting on memos that would unlock $79 million for the department’s Global Engagement Center to counter Islamic State messaging and narrative. Bureaucratic rules required that Tillerson simply write and sign two memos — one for $19 million from Congress and one for $60 million through the Defense Department — saying State needed the funds. But he hasn’t, leaving some career officials at a loss.

“The memos have been written and rewritten ad nauseum, sometimes with conflicting guidance from the seventh floor,” one official briefed on the program vented to FP, referring to the department floor Tillerson and his staff occupy. “And it just sits there.”

And that is just one example, officials say.

“You describe a normal review process for budget and financial resources in government,” Hammond, Tillerson’s spokesman, told FP when presented with this issue. “The Center’s leadership is identifying spending priorities for current and future year funds.”

But other key decisions remain stalled. “Last I checked, there are over 150 action memos stuck in the secretary’s office,” a mid-level official told FP. Decisions that otherwise would take hours to process are “just languishing,” said the official.

“Because no one’s been empowered to make decisions, there’s no longer a back-and-forth exchange of information in a routine way,” another recently departed official said.

Hammond dismissed claims that the lack of political appointees in senior positions was a problem. “The Secretary believes that the ability to lead is [the] most important quality and no one category has a monopoly on that,” he said.

Yet foreign embassies have also taken notice of the leadership vacuum. More than a dozen foreign diplomats told FP that they often do not know whom they should speak to in the administration to convey messages from their governments.

“I KNOW THE WHITE HOUSE ISN’T HAPPY WITH HIM AND HE ISN’T LIKING THE JOB.”

Some ambassadors found their phone calls to Tillerson’s front office never returned, while diplomats have sought to bypass the tottering State Department, instead delivering messages to the White House or Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, or daughter Ivanka.

One European diplomat said his “embassy has had limited contacts with the [State Department] leadership in general since Trump took office, because Tillerson does not seem very involved and because we don't feel State is where policy is really decided.”

“That sounds like a regular weekday in Washington,” Hammond told FP in response. “Ambassadors are here on behalf of their countries with their countries’ agendas, and their job is to figure out every day what is the best way to advance that.”

Even when embassies do break through the administration’s opaque foreign-policy making, Trump has sometimes contradicted Tillerson on major policies and undermined him on others. White House aides and administration allies have also undercut Tillerson in anonymous comments to reporters.

The incoherence and confusion of the Trump administration’s foreign policy were on stark display in the first week of June when Tillerson, the Pentagon, and Trump all gave conflicting stances on the simmering diplomatic rift between Qatar and its Arab Gulf neighbors. Tillerson then embarked on a week of frenzied shuttle diplomacy around the Gulf in July to defuse tensions. But while he tried to walk the political tightrope of fraught Gulf relations, the president slammed Qatar on Twitter, appearing to take sides with Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners.

“The White House has done everything to undermine him,” another senior State Department official told FP. “The president undermines him. Qatar was seven days of work only to fall apart with a single tweet by the president.”

State Department employees listen to Tillerson speak on Feb. 2, his first day as secretary. (Photo credit: Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images/Foreign Policy illustration)

More than six months into the Trump presidency, career diplomats worry that the administration’s assault on the State Department will cause lasting damage to the workforce.

Tillerson’s controlling front office — and its focus on squeezing the budget — threatens to slow the hiring and assignment of new foreign service officers to positions around the world. All the while, numerous top career officials with decades of experience have quit, leaving a vacuum of talent and institutional knowledge in their wake.

While the State Department hemorrhages its own talent, it has also cut itself off from new talent by ending several distinguished fellowship programs to recruit top university graduates during its redesign.

The cumulative effect of a marginalized State Department, coupled with a freeze on hiring and budget pressures, could mean the next generation of diplomats will wither on the vine, current and former officials warn.

In a May 5 speech celebrating foreign affairs day at the State Department, William Burns, who retired in 2014 after a long diplomatic career that included a stint as ambassador to Russia, sounded the alarm bells.

“I sought to encourage them by reminding them that no administration lasts forever.”

Without mentioning the Trump administration, Burns warned against “pernicious” attempts to question the loyalty of career diplomats “because they worked in the previous administration,” as well a dismissive attitude to the role of diplomacy. Political and economic openness and a “sense of possibility” enabled America’s success abroad, but that is now threatened by a “nasty brew of mercantilism, unilateralism, and unreconstructed nationalism,” Burns said.

“Morale has never been lower,” said Tom Countryman, who retired in January after a diplomatic career serving under six presidents.

In the past, politically charged issues, such as the U.S. invasion of Iraq, created moral dilemmas for some diplomats, he said, but this is a problem of a different magnitude.

Countryman said he has been approached for advice by younger members of the diplomatic corps, many of whom are deeply disheartened. “My advice was to do your best to stay and serve the American people until it becomes truly unbearable for you in a moral sense,” he said. “I sought to encourage them by reminding them that no administration lasts forever.”

Tillerson himself appears to be exasperated by the job, caught between ideologues in the White House, competing congressional interests, and shell shock after jumping from the private sector, where he ran the U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil as a powerful executive in a highly centralized organization.

“He doesn’t have the same authority as a CEO,” one Trump insider told FP. “I know the White House isn’t happy with him and he isn’t liking the job.”

Trump’s growing frustration with Tillerson was evident in a heated meeting between the two this month over recertifying Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal brokered under his predecessor, FP has previously reported. Unhappy with Tillerson, Trump set up a White House team to sideline the State Department and scuttle the nuclear deal.

Last week, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert unexpectedly announced that Tillerson would be “taking a little time off,” sparking rumors of a “Rexit.” Tillerson dismissed the claims. “I’m not going anywhere,” he told press during a brief photo-op with the Qatari foreign minister.

But a top aide has confided to colleagues that Tillerson and his inner circle are growing deeply frustrated by “media attacks, their inability to control the policy, and a lack of support from the Senate.”

“I think he hates the job and won’t stay long,” the aide said.

FP staff writer Emily Tamkin contributed to this story.

Robbie Gramer is a staff writer at Foreign Policy focusing on the State Department.

Dan De Luce is Foreign Policy’s chief national security correspondent.

Colum Lynch is Foreign Policy’s U.N.-based senior diplomatic reporter.

×
Lightbox image

You have read 0 of 5 free articles

Global Thinkers 2015 Issue Cover
click me