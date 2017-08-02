Rational Security on The E.R.: The “Send In the Adults” Edition

On this week’s episode of Rational Security on The E.R., Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly takes charge at the White House. Republican senators come to the defense of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. And President Trump finds himself personally entangled in the controversy over a meeting with Russians in Trump Tower.

Benjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. He is the author of several books and is co-chair of the Hoover Institution’s Working Group on National Security, Technology, and Law. Follow him on Twitter at: @benjaminwittes.

Quinta Jurecic is an associate editor of Lawfare and a research assistant at the Brookings Institution, where she focuses on national security law and policy. She was previously a National Security Intern at Brookings. She graduated from Wesleyan University in 2015, where she completed an honors thesis on moral theories of political leadership and drone warfare under the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter: @qjurecic.

Shane Harris is the host of Rational Security and a senior writer on national security at the Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @shaneharris.

Tamara Cofman Wittes is a senior fellow and director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, a contributor to Foreign Policy’s Shadow Government blog and a co-host of Rational Security. Wittes served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 2009 to 2012. She also oversaw the Middle East Partnership Initiative and served as the deputy special coordinator for Middle East transitions, organizing the U.S. government’s response to the Arab awakening. She is the author of Freedom’s Unsteady March: America’s Role in Building Arab Democracy and edited How Israelis and Palestinians Negotiate: A Cross-Cultural Analysis of the Oslo Peace Process. She serves on the board of the National Democratic Institute. Follow her on Twitter: @tcwittes.

Rational Security appears weekly on The E.R. as part of FP’s exclusive partnership with Lawfare.

Tune in, now three times a week, to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.