South African President Survives Sixth No-Confidence Vote

South African President Jacob Zuma survived yet another no-confidence vote Tuesday, the sixth since he was elected in 2009. One hundred seventy-seven members of Zuma’s own party voted “yes” and 198 “no” in a secret ballot, which was meant to encourage members to “vote with their conscience,” according to the BBC.

This was the closest the opposition has come to removing him from office.

The vote came after a heated 90-minute debate. If it had passed, Zuma would have been forced to step down and the speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete, would have served as interim.

Though Zuma has faced rising criticism in the past couple months after 100,000 leaked documents revealed connections to the wealthy Gupta family, which was accused of trying to influence politicians, the president has a history of surviving no-confidence votes. Zuma has survived a half dozen no-confidence vote in his eight-year term; three of those failed to garner a majority, another was amended into a vote of confidence, and another withdrawn.

Zuma’s legacy has been defined by scandal. Even before his presidency he was charged with raping an HIV-positive family friend and accused of dipping into public funds in order to remodel his house. But while the public is showing dissent, any change must happen within the ANC.

The opposing party had hoped that the secret ballot would help voters defect from Zuma, however, others believed that the ANC would not want to appear weak by changing leadership, and would instead wait until December, when the ANC is scheduled to elect a new president, the New York Times reported.

It appears they were right. ANC members said Tuesday that removing Zuma would create instability in the country.

This vote “is not about Zuma. Nobody cares about him,” political analyst Ralph Mathekga told the Washington Post. “It’s about the ANC. And it’s about the future costs to the ANC.”

President Zuma has endorsed his ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for president in the next election.

Photo credit: MARK WESSELS/AFP/Getty Images