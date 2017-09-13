Reading rainbow: Listing the lists
— Some of H.R. McMaster’s greatest hits.
— Sen. John McCain’s list of favorite books. I was surprised at how many of my own favorites are on this list.
— An excellent list of readings on military leadership.
— A list of books about women in the military. (And why do we have the phrase “women soldiers”? Shouldn’t it be “female soldiers”?)
— Barno and Bensahel’s summer reading list.
— The “Army/Navy etc. Times” list.
— Gayle Tzemach Lemmon’s list of five.
— A Naval officer’s top five.
— And more.
— Royal Air Force reading list.
— Favorite books of some University of Chicago professors.
— Angry Staff Officer’s summer reading plan, which may not have survived its first contact with reality.
— An introduction to military innovation.
— The Guardian goes with a very British (and some American) list of the 100 best nonfiction books. The compiler does like Orwell, but inexplicably picks his Road to Wigan Pier, which is marred by a sloppy second half.
— And why not? Steve Earle’s list of his five favorite Rolling Stones songs. (Me, I can’t listen to any Stones’ albums these days except for “Exile on Main Street,” and I even edited that down to one album.)