Trump vs. The World

All eyes will be on President Donald Trump this week as world leaders gather for the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The president has called the international body “weak “ and “incompetent.” But now he may need the 193-member organization to diffuse tense situations, from Pyongyang to Tehran.

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., executive editor for news Sharon Weinberger talks with U.N. expert Richard Gowan and FP’s Colum Lynch to preview Trump’s remarks and the other business on the table. After months of U.N. bashing, will Trump take the opportunity air his grievances directly?

Richard Gowan is an associate fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations and nonresident fellow at NYU’s Center on International Cooperation, where he was previously research director. He also teaches at Columbia University. Follow him on Twitter at: @RichardGowan1.

Colum Lynch is FP’s U.N.-based senior diplomatic reporter. Follow him on Twitter: @columlynch.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter: @weinbergersa.

