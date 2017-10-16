Best Defense

Great moments in interviews

A high school student interviewed Defense Secretary James Mattis

By
The U.S. Marshall Plan logo. (Wikimedia Commons)
A high school student interviewed Defense Secretary James Mattis:

TEDDY: We actually just studied Marshall Plan in my world history class.”

MATTIS: Oh great. You know what I’m talking about then when we put together the United Nations, that was really American leadership but we did it with others.” 

I kid, but it actually is one of the better Mattis interviews I’ve read. He is good at speaking to young Americans, in part because he takes them seriously.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

