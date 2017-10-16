Great moments in interviews

A high school student interviewed Defense Secretary James Mattis:

“TEDDY: We actually just studied Marshall Plan in my world history class.”

“MATTIS: Oh great. You know what I’m talking about then when we put together the United Nations, that was really American leadership but we did it with others.”

I kid, but it actually is one of the better Mattis interviews I’ve read. He is good at speaking to young Americans, in part because he takes them seriously.