Best Defense
Great moments in interviews
A high school student interviewed Defense Secretary James Mattis
A high school student interviewed Defense Secretary James Mattis:
“TEDDY: We actually just studied Marshall Plan in my world history class.”
“MATTIS: Oh great. You know what I’m talking about then when we put together the United Nations, that was really American leadership but we did it with others.”
I kid, but it actually is one of the better Mattis interviews I’ve read. He is good at speaking to young Americans, in part because he takes them seriously.
