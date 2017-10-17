Podcast

So You Want to Be a Leaker?

No method is foolproof, but some are better than others.

By
|
On this episode of The E.R., the panel discusses SecureDrop.
On this episode of The E.R., the panel discusses SecureDrop.

In conjunction with the refresh of ForeignPolicy.com, FP is rolling out SecureDrop in our newsroom. The encrypted submission system allows users to securely and anonymously share documents and information with our journalists.

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., executive editor for news Sharon Weinberger talks with Micah Lee and FP’s Jenna McLaughlin and Elias Groll about how these tools are changing modern reporting, and the various encryption options available.

Micah Lee is a computer security engineer and an open source software developer. He writes about technical topics, including digital and operational security, encryption tools, whistleblowing, and hacking for The Intercept. He previously worked as a staff technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. Micah is also a founder and board member of Freedom of the Press Foundation. Follow him on Twitter: @micahflee.

Jenna McLaughlin is an intelligence reporter for Foreign Policy, focusing on the culture, dynamics, and events happening in the National Security Agency, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the other 15 members of the intelligence community—plus the way the sensitive information they gather and analyze informs and directs the White House and policy makers on the Hill. Follow her on Twitter: @JennaMC_Laugh.

Elias Groll is a staff writer at Foreign Policy, covering cyberspace and its conflicts and controversies. Follow him on Twitter: @EliasGroll.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the WorldFollow her on Twitter: @weinbergersa.

Tune in, now three times a week, to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.

Sharon Weinberger is the executive editor for news at Foreign Policy. @weinbergersa

Tags: Cyber, Snowden, The E.R. Podcast

