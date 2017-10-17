Best Defense

The Kurdish war with Iraq

A perplexing conflict.

By
|
Iraqi forces drive past an oil production plant near the city of Kirkuk during an operation against Kurdish fighters on Oct. 16. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqi forces drive past an oil production plant near the city of Kirkuk during an operation against Kurdish fighters on Oct. 16. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP/Getty Images)

Excuse me. This should be big news. But even your dependable Best Defense has kind of been asleep at the wheel over this. I’ve asked some friends who understand Iraq better than I to ‘splain the situation. So far no takers.

Basically, Baghdad attacked the Kurds on Monday. Ho hum you say? OK, but both these sides are supposed to be our ally.

Which of these sides is not like the other? Well, the Kurds helped liberate Mosul recently. Meanwhile, the Baghdad forces are aligned with Tehran — that is, the people President Trump has been saying are bad.

So, which side are you on, Mr. President, which side are you on?

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Iran, Iraq, kurdistan, Trump, War

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Here’s the Memo the Kremlin-Linked Lawyer Took to the Meeting With Donald Trump Jr. 0 Shares
  2. 2
    Russians Don’t Understand Why Anyone Is Upset With ‘Girl Crazy’ Weinstein 0 Shares
  3. 3
    1.3 Billion People Are in One Man's Grip 0 Shares
  4. 4
    Haider al-Abadi Is Succeeding at the World's Hardest Job 0 Shares
  5. 5
    For Years, U.N. Was Warned of Threat to Rohingya in Myanmar 0 Shares
  6. 6
    If Trump Wants to Confront Iran, He Should Start in Kirkuk 0 Shares
  7. 7
    Iraqi-Kurdish Clash in Kirkuk Opens Door to More Iranian Influence 0 Shares
  8. 8
    The Donald Trump-Kaiser Wilhelm Parallels Are Getting Scary 2104 Shares
  9. 9
    Survey: One-Third of Republicans Favor Leaders Unchecked by Courts or Congress 0 Shares

The Latest

The Kurdish war with Iraq

A perplexing conflict.

Best Defense |

The British disdain for military affairs — and how it might affect British publishing

I’ve noticed in looking at British books about war in the last 20 years that the British public is not well served by its publishers.

Best Defense |

Trump Should Focus on Deterring North Korea

Negotiations and the use of force both hold little promise.

Elephants in the Room |

Voices

http://James_Stavrdis

Back to the Future in Afghanistan
http://Suzanne_Nossel

The Pro-Free Speech Way to Fight Fake News
http://Daniel_Altman

If Anyone Can Bankrupt the United States, Trump Can