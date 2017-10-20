Podcast

Rational Security on The E.R.: The “Decertified” Edition

Trump deems Iran in violation of the “worst deal ever.”

By
|
This week on Rational Security, the panel discusses Trump, Iran, and Russian trolls.
This week on Rational Security, the panel discusses Trump, Iran, and Russian trolls.

On this week’s episode of Rational Security on The E.R., President Trump says Iran is not living up to the “spirit” of the deal to curtail its nuclear program. Russian trolls and propagandists speak out. And an American woman and her family are freed after five years in captivity in Afghanistan. Plus, Julia recommends a new documentary on Russian doping. Tamara hearts Guam. And Shane recommends a new TV series on the FBI profilers.

Susan Hennessey is managing editor of Lawfare and general counsel of the Lawfare Institute. She is a Brookings fellow in national security law. Prior to joining Brookings, she was an attorney in the Office of General Counsel of the National Security Agency. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School and the University of California, Los Angeles. Follow her on Twitter: @Susan_Hennessey.

Shane Harris is the host of Rational Security and a senior writer on national security at the Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @shaneharris.

Tamara Cofman Wittes is a senior fellow and director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, a contributor to Foreign Policy’s Shadow Government blog and a co-host of Rational Security. Wittes served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs from 2009 to 2012. She also oversaw the Middle East Partnership Initiative and served as the deputy special coordinator for Middle East transitions, organizing the U.S. government’s response to the Arab awakening. She is the author of Freedom’s Unsteady March: America’s Role in Building Arab Democracy and edited How Israelis and Palestinians Negotiate: A Cross-Cultural Analysis of the Oslo Peace Process. She serves on the board of the National Democratic Institute. Follow her on Twitter: @tcwittes.

Julia Ioffe is a staff writer at The Atlantic, covering politics and world affairs. Follow her on Twitter: @juliaioffe.

Rational Security appears weekly on The E.R. as part of FP’s exclusive partnership with Lawfare.

Tune in, now three times a week, to FP’s The E.R.

Subscribe to The E.R. and Global Thinkers podcasts on iTunes.

Benjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare.

Show
Comments
Tags: Iran, Lawfare, The E.R. Podcast, Trump

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    How the Muslim World Lost the Freedom to Choose 1098 Shares
  2. 2
    Jeff Sessions Just Confessed His Negligence on Russia 278 Shares
  3. 3
    The Resistible Rise of Xi Jinping 1146 Shares
  4. 4
    Xi Jinping Has Quietly Chosen His Own Successor 300 Shares
  5. 5
    Republicans Have Stockholm Syndrome, and It’s Getting Worse 2702 Shares
  6. 6
    ‘Ghost Soldiers’: Too Many U.S.-Trained Afghans Are Going AWOL 101 Shares
  7. 7
    Some unhappy reasons for why we are on the verge of another war in Lebanon 771 Shares
  8. 8
    My time in the rotation helps show why our approach in Afghanistan is doomed 6 Shares
  9. 9
    America Should Beware a Chadian Military Scorned 925 Shares

The Latest

Rational Security on The E.R.: The “Decertified” Edition

Trump deems Iran in violation of the “worst deal ever.”

Podcast |

‘Ghost Soldiers’: Too Many U.S.-Trained Afghans Are Going AWOL

Some 13 percent of Afghan military personnel training in the United States last year went AWOL.

The Cable |

Syrian Reconstruction Spells Juicy Contracts for Russian, Iranian Firms

Bombed-out cities meant death and destruction. Now they promise billions of dollars — for new construction.

The Cable |

Voices

http://James_Stavrdis

Back to the Future in Afghanistan
http://Suzanne_Nossel

The Pro-Free Speech Way to Fight Fake News
http://Daniel_Altman

If Anyone Can Bankrupt the United States, Trump Can