Best Defense

What’s wrong with this picture?

Hint: This is what Humvee gunners looked like in Iraq in 2003.

By
|
An Air Force Airman guards his post at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, on Oct. 11. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria H. Taylor)
An Air Force Airman guards his post at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, on Oct. 11. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Victoria H. Taylor)

Nothing, artistically. Evocative, in fact. You can almost smell the engine fumes.

But look at the gunner. He is standing there, exposed. No shield, let alone a protective “cupola.”

This is what Humvee gunners looked like in Iraq in 2003. Insurgents quickly figured out that the gunner was vulnerable, especially after the vehicle had passed by them. In response the Army gave gunners more protection.

But this photo is of a member of an Air Force security squadron and it was taken at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, earlier this month. You’d think the Air Force might have been paying better attention in recent years. I would bet that North Korean infiltrators have.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Military, North Korea, South Korea

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    An Old Colonel Looks at General Kelly 14730 Shares
  2. 2
    What’s wrong with this picture? 425 Shares
  3. 3
    What the End of ISIS Means 273 Shares
  4. 4
    The Trump Doctrine Was Written By CNN 1032 Shares
  5. 5
    Tillerson’s Views on India Defy Trump's Incoherent Foreign Policy 72 Shares
  6. 6
    How Far Must Trump 'Unravel' Before the 25th Amendment Kicks In? 1482 Shares
  7. 7
    Kenya Braces for a Disaster of an Election 337 Shares
  8. 8
    Is Populism Making a Comeback in Latin America? 263 Shares
  9. 9
    Xi Jinping Has Quietly Chosen His Own Successor 2473 Shares

The Latest

The Right Way to Honor the Troops

Contrary to the Trump administration’s suggestions, the best method for honoring soldiers is simply learning what they do.

Voice |

U.S. Pulls Military Assistance to Myanmar Over Rohingya Abuses

But experts say the measures will have limited effect and could even backfire.

The Cable |

The E.R.: Tackling the FBI’s ‘Black Identity Extremists’ Designation

The government’s designations continue to confound and upset critics.

Podcast |

Voices

http://James_Stavrdis

Back to the Future in Afghanistan
http://Suzanne_Nossel

The Pro-Free Speech Way to Fight Fake News
http://Daniel_Altman

If Anyone Can Bankrupt the United States, Trump Can