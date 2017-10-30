Best Defense

10 questions from a veteran Special Operator about that night in Niger

How did this happen?

By
|
Nigerien soldiers receive a counter-IED class as part of Exercise Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria)
Nigerien soldiers receive a counter-IED class as part of Exercise Flintlock 2017 in Diffa, Niger, Feb. 28, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Kulani Lakanaria)

 

By Col. Keith Nightingale, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Best Defense office of firefight affairs

  1. What was the SF Captain leader doing/saying/asking during this event?
  2. Was he “in control” of the perimeter and actions? (over an hour between the first engagement and its conclusion — that’s a long time)
  3. What were the Niger forces doing? Was this a fully integrated defense or separate?
  4. What sort of accountability steps did the Captain take when they departed — e.g., was he aware that 4 KIA’s were left behind?
  5. What did the immediate Higher do/report up the tape, and when?
  6. How was the attacked element disposed on the ground? (2 of the 4 KIA are support/non 18 MOS) And where were the 4 KIA in relation to the element as a whole?
  7. Was an armed drone within reasonable striking distance?
  8. Why wasn’t the unit given a recon drone if it was on a snatch mission of some import?
  9. What is the standard emergency reaction force in the region in the event of an emergency, if any?
  10. Was Sgt. La David Johnson’s body within what would have been the defensive perimeter or was he moved by the bad guys/captured or there by his own initiative? 

Col. (Ret.) Keith Nightingale commanded four infantry companies, three battalions, and two brigades. These units included two tours in Vietnam, the Grenada invasion, and several classified counterterrorist operations, among them the Iran rescue attempt. He was a founding member of the 1-75th Rangers as well as one of the original members of what is now Joint Special Operations Command. He is a member of the Ranger Hall of Fame.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Africa, Best Defense, Military, United States

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    China Refuses to Admit It Has a Rape Problem. I Would Know. 3930 Shares
  2. 2
    Used to Afghanistan, Special Operators Suffer From Lack of Support in Africa 527 Shares
  3. 3
    State Department Scraps Sanctions Office 14728 Shares
  4. 4
    Washington Has a Bad Case of China ADHD 399 Shares
  5. 5
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6692 Shares
  6. 6
    The Real Reason U.S. Troops Are in Niger 935 Shares
  7. 7
    Asia Awaits Trump’s Visit With Trepidation 164 Shares
  8. 8
    How Paul Manafort Helped Buy Washington Influence for Putin Crony 341 Shares
  9. 9
    An Old Colonel Looks at General Kelly 33749 Shares

The Latest

10 questions from a veteran Special Operator about that night in Niger

How did this happen?

Best Defense |

What this general heard from General Kelly about America — and didn’t hear

I will give Bob Killebrew the credit and thanks he deserves for his military service to the nation.

Best Defense |

SitRep: Senate Moving on Trump’s Pentagon Nominees

Drama among Navy brass, Iran rejects Trump meeting, Navy SEALs investigated in Green Beret death.

The Cable |

Voices

http://Micah_Zenko

The Right Way to Honor the Troops
http://Stephen_Walt

What the End of ISIS Means
http://boot

Trump Is Tarnishing the Military Brass