Reliefs, firings, misdeeds, crashes, affairs, drug use and other military mischief

Best Defense

A big Halloween roundup

By
A port bow view of the British nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Valiant. (John Bouvia, Department of Defense)
— The commanding officer of the Naval hospital in Beaufort, S.C., was ousted on command climate charges. (Again, congratulations to the Navy Department for its openness. Would that the Army were as responsible to the people who pay for it.)

— A Marine colonel on temporary duty at Central Command was busted for soliciting prostitution. He was caught up in the Polk County sheriff’s “Operation No Tricks, No Treats.” (Ha ha, police humor for an October operation.)

— Speaking of Marines, here is a solid overview from the Beaufort Gazette of the problems and tensions involved in the court martial of a drill instructor over the death of a recruit.

— An instructor at the Canadian military’s Leadership and Recruit School was charged with sexual assault of a student.

— That British submarine where the commanding officer and executive officer were bounced for having affairs with crew members also apparently had some drug problems. This has resulted in nine sailors being removed from the boat. Kids, remember that cocaine and nuclear weapons is a bad mix.

— Here’s a big old roundup from “USA Today.”

— A tall ship, the three-masted Oliver Hazard Perry, gave new meaning to its middle name when it ran amok in Rhode Island and smacked some boats before going aground.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

