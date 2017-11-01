A Marine sergeant on how much he learned from being in an OPFOR

“Having served as an infantryman for four and a half years, I learned more about tactics and how to employ Marines more effectively in the 10 days spent at the experiment in the desert than I did in the entirety of my service. By assuming the role of an intelligent and realistic OpFor [opposing force], I gained a new perspective on warfare. I have a greater understanding of initiative-based decisions.” — Sgt. Luke Cardelli on “MAGTF Integrated Exercise (MIX-16),” in the November issue of the Marine Corps Gazette

I think that our military could benefit enormously if every small unit combat leader on up could have a similar experience as a member of an opposition force. It is both training and education.