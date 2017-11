Best Defense

Quote of the day: Dubik on winning wars

“Battles and campaigns are won by fighting; wars are won by what happens after the fighting.” — Lt. Gen. James Dubik, U.S. Army (Ret.), in the September issue of Army magazine.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

