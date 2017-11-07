Best Defense
Girls Scouts & Cybersecurity
I read recently in a new publication, 'Rand Review,' that the Girl Scouts now have a cybersecurity badge.
I read recently in a new publication, Rand Review, that the Girl Scouts now have a cybersecurity badge. That strikes me as a good idea. Also gives new meaning to the phrase, “Girl Scout cookie.”
Another page of the same issue stated that, “Post-9/11 caregivers [for veterans] miss an average of 3.5 days of work every month.” It didn’t say whether this is because they are giving care, or just overall miss that much work for any reason. For example, they could be stressed more than their co-workers, which taxes their immune systems and so makes them more vulnerable to colds and other easily transmitted illnesses.
Trending
-
1The Messaging App Fueling Syria's Insurgency 268 Shares
-
2
-
3DNC Subpoenaed in ‘Dossier’ Lawsuit 346 Shares
-
4Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Cracks the Whip 357 Shares
-
5Trump Will Be Haunted by the Ghost of TPP 147 Shares
-
610 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6716 Shares
-
7
-
8
-
9
Comments