Travels with Mattis: Finnish Edition

From the transcript of a “Media Availability with Secretary Mattis” yesterday:

A reindeer. (Wikimedia Commons)
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JIM MATTIS: So, how was Finland?

Q: Good.

Q: It was great.

MATTIS: Yes, you almost look Finnish, Paul.

Q: You think so?

MATTIS: Yes.

Q: And it rubbed off too much.  I had too much reindeer, maybe, while I was there.  Maybe it’s the —

(CROSSTALK)

MATTIS: I mean, the brown shoes, the vest, the beard, I mean —

Q: I need to shave the sides of my head, though —

MATTIS: Yes.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Tags: Best Defense, Military, Voice

