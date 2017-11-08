Best Defense
Travels with Mattis: Finnish Edition
From the transcript of a “Media Availability with Secretary Mattis” yesterday:
SECRETARY OF DEFENSE JIM MATTIS: So, how was Finland?
Q: Good.
Q: It was great.
MATTIS: Yes, you almost look Finnish, Paul.
Q: You think so?
MATTIS: Yes.
Q: And it rubbed off too much. I had too much reindeer, maybe, while I was there. Maybe it’s the —
(CROSSTALK)
MATTIS: I mean, the brown shoes, the vest, the beard, I mean —
Q: I need to shave the sides of my head, though —
MATTIS: Yes.
