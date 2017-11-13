Events

Diplomat of the Year Honoree Amina J. Mohammed Discusses Future of United Nations

The U.N.'s second-in-command talks the future of diplomacy.

By
|
Amina J. Mohammed gives a speech at FP's annual Diplomat of the Year Awards. (Jason Dixson Photography)
Amina J. Mohammed gives a speech at FP's annual Diplomat of the Year Awards. (Jason Dixson Photography)

For the last six years, Foreign Policy has identified the leaders, policymakers, and activists who have made the greatest contribution to international relations and honored them at our annual Diplomat of the Year Awards. For the first time in the event’s history, FP honored three outstanding women for their contributions in each field.

Our honoree for the titular award is Amina J. Mohammed, the UN’s Deputy Secretary-General, for her commitment to peace, sustainable development and gender equality.
In her career, first as Special Advisor to the former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, then as Nigeria’s Minister of Environment, and now as Deputy Secretary-General, Mohammed has made a long list of critical contributions to issues ranging from development to the empowerment of women.

In her speech, Amina touched on the work she’s accomplished across the globe, and the uncertainties that face diplomats in the years to come. Watch some highlights below.

Show
Comments
Tags: Diplomacy, Diplomat of the Year, Events, United Nations

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Donald Trump Has Unleashed the Saudi Arabia We Always Wanted — and Feared 1510 Shares
  2. 2
    SitRep: Suspected Russian NSA Hack Worst Ever 26 Shares
  3. 3
    Jared Kushner, Mohammed bin Salman, and Benjamin Netanyahu Are Up to Something 4396 Shares
  4. 4
    Can Senator Corker Save the State Department? 62 Shares
  5. 5
    Trump Isn’t Sure If Democracy Is Better Than Autocracy 0 Shares
  6. 6
    10 Conflicts to Watch in 2017 6713 Shares
  7. 7
    Facebook Can't Cope With the World It's Created 2098 Shares
  8. 8
    America Will Survive Trump, but It Won’t Ever Be the Same 4255 Shares
  9. 9
    New Allegations Challenge the Environment Record of Top U.N. Official 378 Shares

The Latest

Diplomat of the Year Honoree Amina J. Mohammed Discusses Future of United Nations

The U.N.'s second-in-command talks the future of diplomacy.

Events |

Trump Isn’t Sure If Democracy Is Better Than Autocracy

America's president is voluntarily abdicating one of the country's biggest strategic advantages.

Voice |

Does Conformism Among Military Officers Create Conditions That Lead to Corruption?

Conformity enables corruption

Best Defense |

Voices

http://Stephen_Walt

Trump Isn’t Sure If Democracy Is Better Than Autocracy
http://boot

America Will Survive Trump, but It Won’t Ever Be the Same
http://Kori_Schake

The GOP Tax Plan Is a Threat to National Security