National Security Diplomat of the Year Wendy Sherman Talks Women in Government

First, she helped negotiate the Iran Nuclear Deal. Now, she's FP's National Security Diplomat of the Year.

By
|
Ambassador Wendy Sherman accepts her award for National Security Diplomat of the Year. (Jason Dixson Photo)
Ambassador Wendy Sherman accepts her award for National Security Diplomat of the Year. (Jason Dixson Photo)

For the last six years, Foreign Policy has identified the leaders, policymakers, and activists who have made the greatest contribution to international relations and honored them at our annual Diplomat of the Year Awards. For the first time in the event’s history, FP honored three outstanding women for their contributions in each field.

Ambassador Wendy Sherman received the award for National Security Diplomat of the Year. Throughout her long career in the U.S. government, Ambassador Sherman played a decisive role in a long list of diplomatic breakthroughs—most recently, and notably, the Iran nuclear deal.

Ambassador Sherman kept her speech short, but used her time on stage to reflect on the role she played in negotiating the aforementioned deal and to emphasize the importance of the women within the government. Watch some highlights below:

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

