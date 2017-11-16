Podcast

Rational Security on The E.R.: The “DMs on the DL” Edition

Does democracy go down in the DMs? The folks at Lawfare discuss.

By
|
Rational Security on The E.R. tackles DMs and democracy.
The FBI is investigating an alleged kidnapping scheme involving ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Donald Trump Jr. was in direct contact with Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign. And author and scholar Yascha Mounk — our special guest this week while both Tamara and Susan are away — breaks down the breakdown in democracy on this week’s episode of Rational Security on the E.R.

Benjamin Wittes is editor in chief of Lawfare and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution. He is the author of several books and is co-chair of the Hoover Institution’s Working Group on National Security, Technology, and Law. Follow him on Twitter at: @benjaminwittes.

Shane Harris is the host of Rational Security and a senior writer on national security at the Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter: @shaneharris.

Yascha Mounk is a scholar from the department of government at Harvard University and author of the forthcoming book, The People vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom Is in Danger and How to Save It. He also hosts the podcast, The Good Fight. Follow him on Twitter: @Yascha_Mounk

Rational Security appears weekly on The E.R. as part of FP’s exclusive partnership with Lawfare.

Tags: Flynn, Lawfare, Russia, The E.R. Podcast

