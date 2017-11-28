Fifty to One: Why China is Weaker Than it Looks Militarily in Maritime East Asia

“[D]efense is dominant, at least within maritime East Asia, because precision-guided munitions enable even relatively weak countries to sink surface ships and shoot down aircraft near their homelands…. China’s neighbors can counter Chinese naval expansion asymmetrically, by launching precision-guided munitions from a variety of relatively cheap platforms…. According to a recent study, the average cost of an A2/AD [anti-access/area denial] capability is about one-fiftieth the cost of the power-projection capability that it could neutralize in war.” — Michael Beckley, in the Fall 2017 issue of International Security

This also makes me wonder if focussing on naval platforms — aka a “350-ship Navy” — is wise.