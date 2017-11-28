What’s Next for the Middle East?

On this week’s first episode of The E.R., FP editor in chief Jonathan Tepperman is joined by diplomats Radek Sikorski, Lana Nusseibeh, and Bernadino León in Abu Dhabi to discuss current issues in the region. President Trump may be struggling to get a domestic policy win, but has he scored abroad? What is Putin’s strategy in the Middle East, and will Russia’s influence in the region continue to grow?

Radek Sikorski is a senior fellow at Harvard’s Center for European Studies. He served as Poland’s minister of national defense from 2005 to 2007, minister of foreign affairs from 2007 to 2014, and marshal of the Sejm from September 2014 to June 2015. Follow him on Twitter: @sikorskiradek.

Lana Nusseibeh serves as ambassador and permanent representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations. She is the president of the U.N. Women executive board for 2017 and co-facilitator of the ad hoc working group on the revitalization of the U.N. General Assembly.

Bernardino León is the president of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy. A career diplomat from Spain with over a quarter-century of international experience, he was most recently the U.N. secretary-general’s special representative to Libya.

Jonathan Tepperman is editor in chief at Foreign Policy. Follow him on Twitter: @j_tepperman.

