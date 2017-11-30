Malcolm X, Bayard Rustin and MLK Jr. Hailed in the ‘Marine Corps Gazette’

“As time passes, we come to recognize the true heroes of the recent past. We know now that the true leaders of the 1960s in the United States were Martin Luther King Jr., Bayard Rustin, Malcolm X, and others who declined to be patient. Overseas, we can recognize that among the people who helped lift the dead hand of communism from eastern Europe and Russia were Vaclav Havel, Czeslaw Milosz, Lech Walensa, Pope John Paul II, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, Andrei Sakharov, and other dissidents.”

— P. 9, Marine Corps Gazette, December 2017.

