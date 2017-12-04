Best Defense

Mattis Shows How to Handle a Reporter’s Question About His Religious Beliefs

Secretary of Defense James Mattis comments on religion.

By
|
Secretary of Defense James Mattis takes questions from reporters. (Department of Defense)
Secretary of Defense James Mattis takes questions from reporters. (Department of Defense)

 

From a Defense Department transcript of an exchange on Nov. 16:

Q: Mr. Secretary, I would be remiss — I’m with the Christian Broadcasting Network, sir. Talk to me a little bit about your faith and how it’s shaped who you are and your goals, and also about how you make decisions.

A: SEC. MATTIS: That’s something I stay pretty private about.

Q: I understand.

Thomas E. Ricks covered the U.S. military from 1991 to 2008 for the Wall Street Journal and then the Washington Post. He can be reached at ricksblogcomment@gmail.com.

Show
Comments
Tags: Best Defense, Military, Religion, United States, Voice

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    We’re finding out now what might have happened if Burr had won the election of 1800 & what that means for North Korea 3 Shares
  2. 2
    This Is How Every Genocide Begins 25020 Shares
  3. 3
    Trump Boycotts U.N. Migration Talks 2981 Shares
  4. 4
    In Return to Cold War Posture, U.S. Sending Sub Hunting Planes to Iceland 376 Shares
  5. 5
    GOP Senator Presses Trump Administration Over Deadly Saudi Blockade in Yemen 41 Shares
  6. 6
    How to Move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem 113 Shares
  7. 7
    Mattis Shows How to Handle a Reporter’s Question About His Religious Beliefs 5 Shares
  8. 8
    Donald Trump Has Been Torture for Foreign Correspondents in Russia 643 Shares

The Latest

The Political Operative Shaping President Trump’s ‘America First’ Agenda

From Breitbart News to the White House, Steve Bannon represents a powerful and disruptive force that has reshaped American politics.

Feature |

The Director Bringing the Story of Afghan Women to the Screen

As a teenager, Roya Sadat organized performances dramatizing the Taliban’s appalling treatment of women. Today, she is one of the country’s most prominent filmmakers.

Feature |

GOP Senator Presses Trump Administration Over Deadly Saudi Blockade in Yemen

Sen. Todd Young is holding up a key State Department confirmation until the White House helps ease the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.

Report |
,

Voices

http://Rosa_Brooks

#MeToo Is All Too Common in National Security
http://boot

Trump Is Commander-in-Chief of the War on Mainstream Media
http://boot

America’s Military Doesn’t Have Enough Money to Do Its Job