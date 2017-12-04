Mattis Shows How to Handle a Reporter’s Question About His Religious Beliefs

From a Defense Department transcript of an exchange on Nov. 16:

Q: Mr. Secretary, I would be remiss — I’m with the Christian Broadcasting Network, sir. Talk to me a little bit about your faith and how it’s shaped who you are and your goals, and also about how you make decisions.

A: SEC. MATTIS: That’s something I stay pretty private about.

Q: I understand.