A Nervy Idea For the Marines, and Some Outspoken Officers, in the USMC Gazette

Maj. Matthew Peterson suggests in the December issue of “Marine Corps Gazette” that the Marines form a “Marine Legion,” relying on a combination of foreign recruits and senior Marine NCOs. “All personnel above the rank of sergeant would be America Marines, all others (including sergeants) would be non-U.S. citizens recruited to address the unique requirements of each geographic combatant command.”

In the same issue, “The Lieutenants of 2nd Battalion, 8th Marines” have a strong piece about their problems before deploying last year. They state that they had “documented shortfalls in command and control, fires, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.” They wonder “what has become of our Corps’ … ruthless focus on supporting the Marine going through the wire, through the breach or through the door?”

Good for them. Sometimes it is your duty to speak up.