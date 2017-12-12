Quote of the Day

“Every policy document on cyberspace begins with the notion that it is interconnected — and yet we declare it a military domain, rather than a domain in which the military must operate simultaneously with allies, adversaries, the business sector, and individuals. Interconnectedness means that national security actors are in contact with other players and, unlike in strategic environments in which deterrence might succeed, it suggests that strategy must assume that contact and action are never absent.” — Richard Harknett, in a letter on the Fall 2017 issue of International Security