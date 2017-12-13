Best Defense
Reading Rainbow: Take a Look
With the holidays upon us, a collection of military and history books worth checking out.
— What a smart Australian brigadier is reading
— Five military fiction picks from P.W. Singer
— Less persuasively, famous authors list the best books of the century.
— Gen. Joseph Votel’s picks. Can you guess why I like this one?
— War on the Rocks’ holiday recommendations
— Some WSJ history recommendations.
