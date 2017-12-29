Best Defense
WWII query: Why did France surrender so quickly while Russia held out for years?
After eight years at Foreign Policy, here are the ten most popular Best Defense posts.
Next month, this column will be moving to another platform. But before we go, in celebration of eight happy and productive years at Foreign Policy, here are the most popular items ever to run on the Best Defense. This item, which originally ran on June 2, 2015 is number 1.
I’ve read tons of books on World War II, yet I realized the other day that I don’t know the answer to this question. British intelligence expected France to hold out, but the USSR to collapse in a few months. Yet the opposite happened. Why?
Trending
-
1
-
22017 Was the Year I Learned About My White Privilege 13135 Shares
-
3Catalonia's Crisis Is Just Getting Started 1265 Shares
-
411 Stories You May Have Missed in 2017 103 Shares
-
5
-
6
-
7
-
8
-
9
Comments