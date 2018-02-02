The Olympics on the E.R.: Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Weighs in on the 2018 Games

On February 9th, the 23rd Olympic Games kick off in South Korea. But the intrigue around the 2018 games began months ago. With Russian doping, the Korea crisis and the Larry Nassar case hanging over the Olympics, how do past competitors feel about this year’s games? FP’s Sarah Wildman and Emily Tamkin ask two-time Olympian, Sasha Cohen, these questions.

Sasha Cohen competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, and the 2006 Torino Olympic Games, where she took home a silver medal for the United States. She received a silver medal for her performance in figure skating. Follow her on Twitter: @SashaCohenNYC

Emily Tamkin is a reporter for Foreign Policy, covering embassies and diplomats.

Sarah Wildman is Foreign Policy's print editor.