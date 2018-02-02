Podcast

The Olympics on the E.R.: Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Weighs in on the 2018 Games

In part two of our Olympics series, print editor Sarah Wildman and FP reporter Emily Tamkin chat with Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen ahead of the games in Pyeongchang.

By
|
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: The Olympic Rings on the beach at Gangneung ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on January 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: The Olympic Rings on the beach at Gangneung ahead of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics on January 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On February 9th, the 23rd Olympic Games kick off in South Korea. But the intrigue around the 2018 games began months ago. With Russian doping, the Korea crisis and the Larry Nassar case hanging over the Olympics, how do past competitors feel about this year’s games? FP’s Sarah Wildman and Emily Tamkin ask two-time Olympian, Sasha Cohen, these questions.

Sasha Cohen competed in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, and the 2006 Torino Olympic Games, where she took home a silver medal for the United States. She received a silver medal for her performance in figure skating. Follow her on Twitter: @SashaCohenNYC

Emily Tamkin is a reporter for Foreign Policy, covering embassies and diplomats. Follow her on Twitter: @emilyctamkin

Sarah Wildman is Foreign Policy’s print editor. Follow her on Twitter: @SarahAWildman

 

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Show
Comments
Tags: North Korea, Olympics, Russia, The E.R. Podcast

Trending Now Sponsored Links by Taboola

By Taboola

More from Foreign Policy

By Taboola

Trending

  1. 1
    Why Is China Buying Up Europe’s Ports? 395 Shares
  2. 2
    China’s Middle Class Is Pulling Up the Ladder Behind Itself 206 Shares
  3. 3
    Is a Court Case in Texas the First Prosecution of a ‘Black Identity Extremist’? 4177 Shares
  4. 4
    The Korea Hawk Who Wasn’t Hawkish Enough 14 Shares
  5. 5
    Tillerson Praises Monroe Doctrine, Warns Latin America of ‘Imperial’ Chinese Ambitions 188 Shares
  6. 6
    How the Spies Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Fitbit 103 Shares
  7. 7
    12 Depressing Previews of America’s Next War 92 Shares
  8. 8
    Russian Spy Met Trump Adviser Carter Page and Thought He Was an ‘Idiot’ 2242 Shares
  9. 9
    The Unintended Consequences of Trump's Palestinian Budget Cuts 44 Shares

The Latest

The Unintended Consequences of Trump’s Palestinian Budget Cuts

By cutting aid to Palestinian refugees, the United States is undermining stability in the entire region.

Argument |

The Korea Hawk Who Wasn’t Hawkish Enough

Victor Cha is experienced, informed — and no peacenik. None of that mattered for the Trump administration.

Dispatch |

The Olympics on the E.R.: Olympic Figure Skater Sasha Cohen Weighs in on the 2018 Games

In part two of our Olympics series, print editor Sarah Wildman and FP reporter Emily Tamkin chat with Olympic silver medalist Sasha Cohen ahead of the games in Pyeongchang.

Podcast |

Voices

http://Micah_Zenko

12 Depressing Previews of America’s Next War
http://Stephen_Walt

Trump’s Sound and Fury Has Signified Nothing
http://boot

Trump Is the Worst Salesman America Has Ever Had