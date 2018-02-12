The Teflon Don

The first year of his presidency has not gone smoothly for Donald Trump. After a flood of stories about quarrels with senior figures in the White House, dismissals and forced resignations from his team, failure to fill important positions, policymaking by tweet without reference to the responsible government department, and allegations of collusion with Russia during his campaign, Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any president in modern history, with nearly half of Americans considering him mentally unstable. Of course, that’s not all. Since the campaign began and into his presidency, at least 19 women have come forward with charges of sexual misconduct of one kind or another. The latest is possibly the most serious. After a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006, a year after he had married his current wife, Melania, Trump allegedly had a brief affair with the adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has recently been doing the media circuit telling her story. Daniels was reportedly paid $130,000 before the presidential election to keep quiet. The air is now thick with counterclaims issued by Trump supporters, who dismiss the whole story as a fabrication. But, again, Daniels is not alone. A number of contestants in the beauty pageants run by Trump over the years — including Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, and others — have claimed that he entered their dressing rooms without warning when they were naked or getting their costumes on; other women have charged him with unwanted sexual contact, including kissing and groping. Trump and his aides have said all these allegations are part of a coordinated campaign to discredit him and that all the women are lying. His case wasn’t helped by tapes from 2005, leaked during the election campaign, that recording him saying: “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.… Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” But Trump simply dismissed this as “locker room talk” and denied it had anything to do with the way he really behaved toward women. In the face of the corroborating evidence, Trump’s outright denials might seem rather desperate, especially as other politicians, such as Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, and prominent figures in industries from film to media have recently been forced to step down for lesser sexual accusations. But the fact is that Trump’s supporters apparently find his responses to such charges to be credible or at least sufficient. Only 36 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing, but that figure has not dropped since Daniels surfaced — indeed, Trump’s approval rating has slightly risen in the interim. How should we make sense of Trump’s seeming immunity to sex scandals, especially amid the growing feminist #MeToo movement? Is it an object lesson in how the public doesn’t care about what our leaders do or say in private, so long as they respond with sufficient incredulity and are perceived to carry out their duties effectively in public? Or rather how sexual allegations have lost currency in the West’s modern media-driven cult of celebrity? Or is there simply something distinctly American about the allowances Trump’s supporters make for him? These questions invite consideration on what kinds of sexual misconduct have pulled down politicians in the past. This reveals the ways their survival has depended on where they’re from, when they lived, and how they responded. It also demonstrates that Trump may have proved fortunate on each count.

U.S. President-elect John F. Kennedy, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and U.S. Vice-President Lyndon Johnson in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 1961. (AFP/Getty Images)

Certainly, in the past, the media have often tacitly agreed to keep quiet about the private lives of politicians. Politicians were no better behaved in the bedroom then; it’s just that what they did there hardly ever made it into the papers. U.S. President John F. Kennedy certainly had numerous extramarital affairs, both before and during his presidency: His mistresses most likely included both Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe, though the others were less well known. Kennedy was surrounded by a loyal and supportive team, which worked hard to keep these liaisons from the public, while he enjoyed excellent relations with the press, which was unwilling to compromise the seductive image of the White House as “Camelot” — as it was later dubbed — a glamorous and cultured environment presided over by the enormously popular first lady, Jackie Kennedy. The family values that had dominated public discourse in the 1950s were symbolized in the most glamorous possible way by the first family, and the news media had invested a good deal in sustaining the image of a president who was inspiring, young, and idealistic — and had no interest in tarnishing it.

It was not only the American press that kept politicians’ affairs quiet. In Britain, Hugh Gaitskell, the leader of the Labour Party opposition until his premature death in 1963, was known to have had a long-term extramarital affair with Ann Fleming, the wife of the author of the James Bond novels, while the leading Conservative Party politician John Major, who as prime minister in the 1990s loudly proclaimed his government’s intention of bringing Britain “back to basics,” returning to traditional family values, was subsequently revealed to have had an extramarital affair with fellow Conservative member of Parliament Edwina Currie. Such dalliances are impossible to keep entirely secret, but whoever knew about the affair in the press was happy enough not to mention it at the time.

Media deference to politicians was even more common earlier in the 20th century. In public, another Tory politician in the U.K., Harold Macmillan, prime minister from 1957 to 1963, was happily married to Lady Dorothy Cavendish, the daughter of the duke of Devonshire, but in private she had a long-term affair with another Conservative member of Parliament, the redoubtable Robert Boothby. It was not made public until long afterward, nor was the relationship, possibly never consummated, between Herbert Asquith, prime minister from 1908 until 1916, with the young Venetia Stanley, though he wrote intimate notes and letters to her virtually every day, even when he was chairing cabinet meetings. His successor, the charismatic David Lloyd George, had so many extramarital affairs that he was known to some as the “Goat,” but somehow, with the connivance of the press, he managed to keep it all out of the public domain. Not entirely so, perhaps: The popular ditty “Lloyd George Knew My Father” was enthusiastically sung (to the tune of “Onward, Christian Soldiers”) by British troops during World War I, in a reference to his relationships with married women; some have even claimed it was a watered-down version of the more explicit “Lloyd George Knew My Mother,” which it would have been impolitic to sing, given the fact that he was prime minister at the time.

It is less easy to keep an extramarital affair secret, of course, if the participants are careless enough to allow it to lead to the birth of a child. Lloyd George’s long-term mistress Frances Stevenson (“My Darling Pussy,” as he called her) — whom he did in fact marry after the death of his wife, when he was 80 — gave birth to an child in 1929, but the fact that he was the (probable) father was hushed up as well. More recently, however, it has not been so easy to keep such a thing quiet, as British Conservative ministers Cecil Parkinson and Tim Yeo discovered in 1983 and 1994, respectively, when each was forced to resign after revelations they had fathered a child outside of marriage. Yeo had compounded his offense by backing the Conservative appeal to traditional values, proclaiming years earlier: “It is in everyone’s interests to reduce broken families and the number of single parents. I have seen from my own constituency the consequences of marital breakdown.” His own behavior revealed his insincerity in the most dramatic possible way.

Such hypocrisy points to one reason at least why we don’t like our politicians to engage in extramarital sex: How can you trust them in public if they lie and deceive in private? How can you take their policies and promises seriously if they can’t tell the truth about their own lives?

And here we arrive at the first suggestion of why Trump’s own scandals seem not to matter. Trump clearly does not enjoy JFK’s advantages: Disloyalty and betrayal have already made themselves known among his entourage and its former members; his first lady is far from popular; and the media, though not uniformly hostile, do not fawn on him with any sort of adulation. But even if dishonesty is revealed in his private life, Trump isn’t vulnerable to charges of hypocrisy, because he has invalidated the necessary predicate. As commentators have pointed out, Trump has established as a “post-truth” politician, by signaling to his followers that he doesn’t care whether he tells the truth or whether he lies. As a result, his supporters don’t care either. Hypocrisy — the perceived vice of saying one thing while doing another — is not a character trait that can be coherently attributed to this president.