The Mysterious Origins of a DHS Report Calling for Sunni Muslim Surveillance

In a draft report put together in late January, the Department of Homeland Security called for the continuous vetting of Sunni Muslim immigrants to the United States.

That report, obtained by FP contributor George Joseph, looks at 27 terrorist attacks in the United States since 9/11, and states that there would be “great value for the United States government to continue in dedicating resources to continuously evaluate persons of interest,” and suggests that these immigrants to the United States be tracked on a long-term basis.

This week on the E.R., George joins us, along with a former DHS official, to discuss how this report reflects the Trump administration’s larger immigration policies, and its implications for the future.

George Joseph is a contributor to Foreign Policy with bylines also appearing in The Intercept, ProPublica and the Guardian. Follow him on Twitter: @georgejoseph94

John Cohen is the former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis and counterterrorism coordinator at the US Dept of Homeland Security and currently a Professor at Rutgers University.

Martin de Bourmont is an FP editorial fellow. He previously worked as a reporter for the Phnom Penh Post in Cambodia and as a reporting intern for the New York Times in Paris. Follow him on Twitter: @MBourmont

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter at: @weinbergersa.