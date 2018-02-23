Podcast

Bonus Episode: Susan Glasser Joins The E.R. to Talk Trump, Russia, and All Those Indictments

FP’s former editor in chief makes her first appearance on The E.R.

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes during the presidential inaugural parade in Washington on Jan. 20, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
Since Donald Trump’s inauguration more than a year ago, his presidency has been marked by so much scandal and drama that it’s hard to keep up. Enter: The E.R. and Politico’s Susan Glasser.

Glasser joins FP editors Sharon Weinberger and Sarah Wildman to discuss the recent indictment of 13 Russians resulting from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. What do the indictments mean, and what might be next on the horizon for Mueller’s investigation?

Susan Glasser is Politico’s chief international affairs columnist and FP’s former editor in chief. She currently hosts the Global Politico podcast. Follow her on Twitter at: @sbg1.

Sarah Wildman is FP’s print editor. She is the author of Paper Love: Searching for the Girl My Grandfather Left Behind. Follow her on Twitter at: @SarahAWildman.

Sharon Weinberger is FP’s executive editor for news. She is the author of The Imagineers of War: The Untold Story of DARPA, the Pentagon Agency That Changed the World. Follow her on Twitter at: @weinbergersa.

Shelbie Bostedt is Foreign Policy’s audience engagement editor, focusing on delivering FP’s stories to our readers. She previously reported for the Chicago Tribune and graduated from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Tags: presidency, Russia, The E.R. Podcast, Trump

